Kratos and GE Aerospace’s GEK800 engine. Credit: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions via LinkedIn.

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to GE Aerospace and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions for the engineering, manufacturing, and development of the GEK800 engine as a second-source propulsion system for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) programme.

Now officially designated the F143-ZZ-100, the 800-lb thrust class turbofan was developed for use in long-range missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The designation and contract represent progress in a programme focused on supplying compact, affordable, high-performance engines for cruise missiles, collaborative combat aircraft, and other uncrewed aerial vehicles.

GE Aerospace Defense & Systems, president and CEO Amy Gowder, said: “The F143-ZZ-100 designation and EMD award are a testament to the strong performance and capability of the GEK800 engine and the strength of our partnership with Kratos.”

Kratos and GE Aerospace began collaborating in 2023, backed by internal investment and support from the Air Force Research Laboratory to complete the Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction (TMRR) phase.

The partners reported more than 50 successful ground engine starts during testing at their respective facilities, as well as successful altitude testing at Purdue University’s Maurice J. Zucrow Laboratories in 2025.

Kratos president and CEO Eric DeMarco said: “Kratos has been working with our outstanding partner GE Aerospace and the United States Air Force to support the Department of War in reindustrialising US manufacturing capacity and capability in the area of low cost, rapidly manufacturable, in large quantities, jet engines for drones, cruise missiles and other systems.”

In October last year, GE Aerospace and Kratos announced the successful completion of altitude test of the GEK800 engine.

In May this year, the USAF awarded GE Aerospace a contract to complete the preliminary design review of the GE426 engine as part of its programme to develop a medium-thrust Autonomous Collaborative Platform aimed at uncrewed and autonomous combat aircraft.