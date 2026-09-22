An F-15E Strike Eagle, an F-35 Lightning II, and a FQ-42 Vengeance CCA flying in formation. Credit: © General Atomics.

The US Air Force (USAF) has taken delivery of a new FQ-42 Vengeance uncrewed combat aircraft at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, marking another step in the progress of its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI), which designs and produces the FQ-42, confirmed that the aircraft will now support ongoing testing and evaluation with Air Force units.

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The FQ-42 Vengeance is part of an initiative to develop advanced autonomous platforms intended to operate alongside crewed fighter jets under human or AI control.

According to GA-ASI, the new FQ-42 will continue a series of operational scenarios designed to test collaborative missions with other aircraft, including the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

Test flights have already seen the FQ-42 undertake formation flying with both the F-35 and F-15E Strike Eagle to prepare for integrated operations.

The FQ-42, described as a fifth-generation uncrewed system equipped with an internal weapons bay and features aimed at low observability, is intended to bolster survivability while supporting frontline operations.

It joins a growing family of uncrewed platforms developed by GA-ASI, including the XQ-67A Off-Board Sensing Station and the MQ-20 Avenger.

According to the company, these platforms have acted both as test beds and as surrogates in experiments to further refine crewed-uncrewed teaming concepts.

Under a contract awarded by the USAF in April 2024, GA-ASI is building production-representative flight test units for the CCA programme.

The company stated that the FQ-42 Vengeance made its first flight in August 2025 and secured an initial production contract in June 2026.

In support of the production ramp-up, GA-ASI has opened a dedicated low-observable paint facility and indicated it is ready to deliver up to six aircraft monthly, with the ability to expand capacity if additional orders arise.

GA-ASI is proceeding with FQ-42 production at its own financial risk while government funding arrangements are being finalised.

The FQ-42 and XQ-67A are part of GA-ASI’s Gambit Series, which is designed with modularity in mind for rapid integration of new systems and autonomy software.

The XQ-67A, developed with the Air Force Research Laboratory, has served as a prototype platform for airborne sensing and played a significant role in informing the Vengeance programme.