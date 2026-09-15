Swarm’s Gamera swarming strike and sensing aircraft. Credit: Swarm Aero/GlobeNewswire.

Swarm Aero has unveiled Gamera, a Group 5 uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) designed to deliver long-range strike and sensing missions, with a strategic focus on responding to challenges posed by China’s military developments.

Announced on 14 September, the new platform represents what Swarm Aero describes as a “clean sheet” design, engineered specifically for large-scale deployment with heavyweight, long-range missile payloads.

The new UAS is reported to carry over 2,800lbs of payload across seven hardpoints, enabling it to deploy munitions such as the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile – Extended Range (JASSM-ER) and the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM).

The platform, which features a 72ft wingspan, is designed for global missions and is stated to have an operational range of up to 9,000 nautical miles.

According to Swarm Aero, Gamera’s design leverages proprietary manufacturing processes to enable rapid, mass production at costs described as being significantly lower than those of legacy UAS such as the MQ-9. The company claims this will allow for “10X lower cost-per-effect” in long-range strike scenarios.

Beyond its strike role, Gamera has been developed as a multi-mission asset designed to contribute to sensing, electronic warfare, and communications relay missions.

Swarm Aero stated that deploying large numbers of these Group 5 UAS could provide the US Air Force with an additional option for surface strike, sensing, electronic warfare, communications relay, and other missions at a lower cost.

The platform is positioned as a direct contender for the service’s Massed Modular Aircraft (MMA) programme, which seeks low-cost, mass-producible uncrewed systems to augment the existing force structure.

Central to Gamera’s operations is its integration with Swarm’s own “Legion” command, control, and autonomy suite.

Legion enables control of dozens of multi-domain uncrewed platforms by a single operator or small team.

The software has already been adopted by the US Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) as part of the Autonomous Collaborative Teaming programme, which supports the Pentagon’s Replicator initiative aimed at scaling drone deployments across the force structure.

Swarm Aero says it has invested tens of millions of dollars into Gamera’s development since 2022, anticipating the USAF’s move towards fielding low-cost, persistent strike platforms that can operate at scale.

The company cites evolving global threats, particularly from China’s expanding military as a core rationale for its development approach.

Swarm Aero chief revenue officer and co-founder Oliver Palmer said: “The next few decades will see a continuous contest with China over global power projection, first focused near China over Taiwan, over time extending globally.

“The PLA has built asymmetric ways to challenge our legacy force structure. We cannot continue to pursue incremental improvements in legacy approaches and hope to protect US interests and deter PRC coercion of our allies and partners.”