US approves of major potential arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Credit: J.K2507/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of State has approved two potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Saudi Arabia, opening the way for $5.75bn in defence equipment and support.

The proposed transactions include thousands of precision-guided bomb kits and general purpose munitions, as well as new tank engines and related support.

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Under the larger of the two pending deals, Saudi Arabia may purchase Joint Direct Attack Munition – Extended Range (JDAM-ER) guidance kits, with an estimated cost of $5bn.

The kingdom’s request covers 5,004 KMU-572 JDAM kits, 5,000 KMU-556 JDAM kits, 5,004 BLU-111 500-pound bombs, and 5,000 BLU-117 2,000-pound bombs, along with fuze systems, target detectors, containers, additional support equipment, spare parts, repair and return support, and technical and logistics services.

Boeing has been named as the principal contractor if the deal proceeds.

A separate State Department approval, valued at $750m, would allow Saudi Arabia to buy 60 AGT-1500 tank engines, also including containers, spare parts, logistics services, and technical support.

Honeywell is set to be the principal contractor for this transaction.

The US State Department said both proposed sales would support US foreign policy and national security interests by strengthening a key non-Nato ally in the region.

The JDAM-ER kits and related munitions, according to the announcement, are intended to enhance Saudi airborne defence capabilities against current and future threats, while supporting interoperability with US and Gulf partners.

The AGT-1500 engine acquisition is expected to bolster the readiness of Saudi armoured units and assist in operational requirements and contingency planning.

Neither sale is anticipated to require additional deployment of US Government or contractor personnel in Saudi Arabia, and no offset agreements have been reached to date, though such arrangements could be defined in further negotiations.

The State Department asserted that the sale of these munitions and tank engines will enhance Saudi Arabia’s airborne defence capacity and its ability to address regional security challenges.

In July 2026, the US Department of State approved a potential FMS to Saudi Arabia for Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) and related materiel, with an estimated value of $1.96bn.

Earlier this year, the department also gave approval for two separate potential sales to the kingdom involving sustainment for F-15 aircraft and PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 missiles.