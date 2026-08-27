LAT will train approximately 50 German Air Force pilot trainees effective 1 February 2027. Credit: The Art of Pics/Shutterstock.com.

Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT) has been selected to provide Initial Flight Training (IFT) for new German Air Force pilots, beginning in February 2027 at its Rostock-Laage centre.

The IFT programme, to be delivered to around 50 trainee pilots annually, is set to cover both classroom theory and practical flying instruction.

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According to LAT, the training will include core subjects such as meteorology, aviation law, mission planning, and practical modules focusing on visual flight procedures and upset prevention and recovery.

Student pilots will reach an early milestone in the course with their first solo flight, demonstrating independent flying skills under supervision.

Instruction will utilise Diamond DA40 NG aircraft and will draw on a cadre of instructors, many of whom have previous service as jet pilots with the German Air Force.

The location at Rostock-Laage, close to Tactical Air Force Wing 73 “Steinhoff”, facilitates direct cooperation with the Air Force’s Eurofighter training unit based nearby.

LAT noted that Rostock-Laage has a longstanding role in pilot education, serving Lufthansa’s own flight school for advanced instrument flight rule training and commercial pilot licensing.

The choice of LAT for the new contract extends a partnership between Lufthansa Group and the Bundeswehr that spans over 60 years, the company stated.

Beyond this new assignment, LAT’s current work for the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) includes training for remotely piloted aircraft operators, simulator courses for navy patrol aircraft crews in Berlin, and helicopter pilot instruction.

LAT CEO Matthias Spohr said: “We are grateful for the trust the German Air Force has placed in our training expertise. Initial flight training is a key contribution to the operational readiness of the Bundeswehr, especially against the backdrop of the current geopolitical and security challenges. We are pleased to support the Air Force and to further expand our proven partnership.”

In January this year, the Bundeswehr awarded Top Aces a 10-year contract, valued at up to €420m ($488m), for the provision of mission-critical operational training.