Draken’s Phantom Sky enables exercise controllers to track and manage all assets across multiple scenarios. Credit: Draken.

Draken, a specialist in adversary training, has announced a strategic alliance with Cubic Defence to further develop its integrated Red Force training framework.

The collaboration involves the incorporation of Cubic’s SPEAR software and Air Combat Manoeuvring Instrumentation (ACMI) capabilities into Draken’s Phantom Sky control system, the companies stated.

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Phantom Sky serves as the core digital infrastructure supporting Draken’s Red Force ecosystem, which provides integrated adversary and threat emulation services for military training across air, land, and sea domains.

According to Draken, Phantom Sky aggregates data from multiple sources to deliver real-time situational awareness, enabling staff to control, monitor, and communicate with all participating assets, including those operating in live, virtual, and constructive environments.

As part of the agreement, Cubic will supply its SPEAR software platform, which facilitates planning, execution, analysis, and reconstruction of training activities.

The software is now embedded in Phantom Sky’s range control system, allowing Range Training Officers to electronically track and log both simulated weapon usage and non-kinetic events.

The connectivity established by integrating SPEAR extends to remotely commanding Red Air assets and electronic warfare effects in the training environment.

Cubic’s ACMI functionality has also been integrated, further enhancing Phantom Sky’s ability to record and analyse air combat manoeuvres during exercises.

This combination is designed to support training staff with decision tools and comprehensive data analysis for post-mission debriefs, Draken said.

Draken Red Force director Mark Shipley said: “Phantom Sky is the pivotal backbone of our Red Force ecosystem underpinning our integrated adversary services.

“Cubic’s impressive SPEAR, ACMI and Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) capabilities are well-known for the all-important accuracy and credibility they provide and will maximise the combined offering to our customers.”