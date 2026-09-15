An inert LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM erected on a test-ped at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Credit: Northrop Grumman.

The US Air Force (USAF) and Northrop Grumman have completed the vertical integration of an inert LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The successful stacking of the Sentinel missile, bringing together all propulsion stages, the shroud, and associated components, signals that critical subsystems have been integrated into a full-size configuration.

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The achievement confirms that all procedures and requirements for assembling the complete Sentinel missile can be carried out on the test pad, demonstrating readiness to proceed to live flight testing.

According to the Air Force, the operation concluded a four-month series of tests designed to demonstrate the viability of the missile’s handling and assembly processes in a field environment.

USAF Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles Air Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive Major General William Rogers said: “This test campaign proved that our logistics pipeline and test operations work in complete lockstep.”

In addition to the on-pad integration, the Air Force Test Centre’s 719th Test Squadron completed the first flight test design review, which assessed the missile’s design and hardware against requirements for performance, safety, and mission assurance.

The review determined the system is on course for its initial flight test, planned for 2027.

These achievements shift the Sentinel programme from digital modelling and prototyping into the assembly and integration phase with real hardware, according to the Air Force.

The LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM programme, led by Northrop Grumman and a team of over 500 partners, aims to deliver a new ICBM as part of the modernisation of the US ground-based nuclear deterrent.

Once ready, it will replace the aging LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.

While initial fielding is targeted for the early 2030s, the entire programme is designed to provide operational capability through at least 2075.

Northrop Grumman is advancing Sentinel development across missile testing, infrastructure prototyping, and supply chain readiness, engaging a workforce of more than 10,000, according to the company.

The next phase will focus on preparations for the inaugural flight test in 2027.

Construction began in March this year on a full-scale prototype launch silo for the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile in Promontory, Utah.

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