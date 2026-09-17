HexaForce was successfully tested during NATO CWIX 2026. Credit: Gauthier Chauffrut.

Thales has launched HexaForce, a new command and control (C2) digital platform designed to support military operations across multiple domains and facilitate integration among allied forces.

The announcement comes as defence organisations contend with increasingly complex, coalition-based missions and a need for faster decision-making in high-intensity conflict scenarios.

According to Thales, HexaForce can act as a sovereign solution that allows armed forces to tailor their data management and operational interfaces according to specific mission requirements.

Addressing the growing need for interoperability, the platform provides tools for cross-domain coordination, connecting national and allied systems through secure data and communications architecture.

HexaForce also incorporates AI developed through cortAIx, Thales’ AI accelerator, which comprises 800 engineers and data scientists who work closely with Thales’ defence teams.

By integrating large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI technologies, the platform aims to support operators during all mission phases.

Expected benefits include shorter planning periods, improved situational awareness, real-time information sharing, faster decision-making, more effective resource allocation, and optimised field maintenance and support, according to the company.

Thales states that the AI engine is designed to scale data processing and bolster operational intelligence by automating the analysis and prioritisation of data from military and civilian sources.

The platform, which was tested during Nato CWIX 2026, has targeted a capacity increase for processed targets in ongoing live trials, moving from handling 100 to 1,000 per day.

Thales secure communications and information systems executive vice-president Christophe Salomon said: “Some armed forces require a dedicated data platform, while others need operational cross-domain interfaces to link up with allies and complete their systems, or faster multi-domain command functions leveraging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence.

“With HexaForce, Thales provides a sovereign solution tailored to each of these operational needs, setting a new benchmark in multi-domain C2 for Nato and allied nations amidst rising high-intensity conflicts.”

The release of HexaForce reflects wider trends among Nato members and partners, who are investing in improved interoperability and digital infrastructure to address rapidly evolving security environments.

Alliances have increasingly emphasised the need for secure, scalable platforms that enable joint C2 and streamline the integration of new technologies, including AI.

Thales positions HexaForce as a response to operational feedback from recent multinational exercises. It serves as a move towards greater sovereignty in digital defence infrastructure, allowing nations to manage sensitive data and critical operations using domestically controlled technologies, the company said.

The platform is designed to support command needs for high-intensity operations involving more than 100,000 personnel and AI deployment.

Thales has confirmed that the HexaForce platform is already available for deployment, targeting military users who require advanced multi-domain integration and resilience under contested conditions.

Energy management and data sovereignty are also cited as key elements of the platform’s architecture, as militaries seek to balance operational efficiency with security imperatives.