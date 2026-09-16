Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink delivers a keynote address during the 2026 Air, Space and Cyber Conference. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malia Heemsoth.

China has warned of “war in outer space” after US officials confirmed for the first time that offensive, on-orbit space control weapons have been deployed.

US Air Force secretary Troy Meink, speaking at the 2026 Air and Space Cyber Conference, acknowledged that the US possesses on-orbit space control weapons, which he said can defend the Joint Force against hostile adversary actions.

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“We are increasing readiness against existing threats, and the United States has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action,” Meink said in a closely watched keynote address.

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing opposes the weaponisation of outer space and the transformation of space into a “war zone.”

“We urge the US to stop expanding military build-up in outer space, and ⁠uphold global strategic stability with concrete actions,” Guo stated at a press briefing.

Besides China, Moscow also expressed concern over Washington’s disclosure. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia’s long-held demand for keeping space weapon-free, saying, “space must be free of any weapon” and calling for “the complete demilitarisation of space.”

Meink’s acknowledgment of having weapons in space comes after senior military officials previously indicated plans to enhance space military capabilities, referencing Russian and Chinese programmes focused on developing methods to attack and disrupt US satellites in potential future conflicts.

During the conference, the Air Force secretary did not discuss the “specifics” of the weapons the US deployed, but a Space Force spokesperson explained that space control could involve using both kinetic combat and non-kinetic methods to impact adversary capabilities.

The spokesperson said: “Space control encapsulates the mission areas required to contest and control the space domain – employing kinetic and non-kinetic means to affect adversary capabilities through disruption, degradation and even destruction, if necessary. These capabilities can be employed for offensive and defensive purposes at the direction of combatant commands.”

The public disclosure of space weapons came as the US Department of the Air Force requested $71.1bn for the Space Force in its fiscal year 2027 budget proposal.

During his conference address, Meink also highlighted related steps the US Air Force is taking to improve point defence at air bases, citing advances by adversaries and lessons from recent conflicts.

He announced a push for greater use of autonomous systems and accelerated procurement processes to respond to emerging threats such as drones and AI.