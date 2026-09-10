Saab received approximately Skr2.9bn contract to continue concept work on future fighter system. Credit: Saab.

Defence prime Saab has received a new order valued at approximately Skr2.9bn ($302.4m) from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) to continue concept work on Sweden’s future fighter system.

The contract, covering the period from 2026 to 2028 with options to extend into 2029 and 2030, builds on previous agreements signed in 2024 and 2025.

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According to Saab, the focus of this contract is to further advance and demonstrate technologies that will underpin future Swedish air combat capabilities, including systems for both crewed and uncrewed platforms.

Work under the programme will encompass the development of flying and ground-based demonstrators, as well as advanced studies related to next-generation system concepts.

Saab stated that the project would address areas such as systems integration, autonomy, signature adaptation, propulsion, digital development and future production methods.

The company said these efforts are intended to strengthen Sweden’s national competence in key technology areas, reduce technical risks and maintain strategic flexibility in the development of Sweden’s future air combat systems.

Saab received the contract after revealing a full-scale concept model of its future uncrewed combat air system, designated A3-001, at the Jubilee Air Show held at Malmen Air Base in Linköping, Sweden last month.

Saab aeronautics business area head Lars Tossman said: “We are very pleased that FMV continues to show confidence in Saab through this new contract. The work is crucial to further develop and demonstrate new technologies that will be central to future fighter system.”

Saab’s Leadership Restructuring

On 10 September, the company announced changes to its Group Management team, as part of its ongoing efforts to support “increased growth and innovation”.

Effective from 1 October 2026, the restructuring will see Anders Carp, currently deputy CEO, named as the new head of the business area Dynamics. Carp will retain his position as deputy CEO.

His responsibilities will include overseeing the expansion of the Dynamics portfolio, managing deliveries, and supporting further development as the business area moves into its next phase.

Görgen Johansson, the current head of Dynamics, will exit the Group Management team and transition to a position as strategic adviser for global operational growth and expansion, reporting directly to CEO and president Micael Johansson.

Marcus Wandt, presently head of Group Strategy and Technology, has been appointed as the new head of business area Aeronautics and will continue as a member of the Group Management team.

Lars Tossman, the outgoing head of Aeronautics, will assume a new role as head of Group Strategy and Growth, overseeing the company’s business development and strategy efforts.

Additionally, Saab’s Chief Digital Officer, Mikael Adelsberg, will take on extended responsibilities for the company’s IT operations starting from 1 October.