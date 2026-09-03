The Ministry of Defence seeks cost-effective solutions to detect and counter large-scale, low-cost aerial threats. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

The UK Defence Innovation (UKDI) has launched Project PANOPTES, a new themed competition on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) aimed at advancing integrated counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities for force protection.

The MoD is seeking solutions capable of detecting, tracking, identifying, deciding, and defeating large numbers of low-cost aerial threats in a scalable and cost-effective manner, without exhausting munition stockpiles or overwhelming defensive infrastructure.

This competition is launched as current C-UAS approaches are hampered by high costs, limited manoeuvrability, and the accelerating pace of drone technology development, underscoring the need for innovative and adaptable responses to emerging threats.

In a release dated 2 September, the MoD indicated that the required solution should safeguard deployed forces from sophisticated attacks intended to overload current infrastructure and exhaust munition supplies.

The system is expected to offer a cost-effective alternative to existing air threat responses, incorporating features such as open architectures, modular designs, the use of platform-generated power, and autonomous functionality.

Potential technologies of interest include, but are not limited to, Laser Directed Energy Weapons (LDEWs).

The call also specifies that proposed systems should integrate with future uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) and Army or Joint Ground-Based Air Defence (GBAD) capabilities and consider opportunities for export.

The selection process will take place in two phases. Phase 1 consists of a two-stage process, beginning with suppliers submitting a brief technology review and an outline proposal describing their planned technology demonstration and development approach.

These initial submissions will be assessed against set criteria, after which selected suppliers will be invited to Stage 2 to provide a more detailed proposal for further consideration.

The outcome of Phase 1 will be an evidence-based programme plan, which must include demonstrations of relevant components.

Phase 2 will focus on carrying out the activities required to deliver the programme plan.

The deadline for Stage 1 submissions is midday on 23 September 2026 (BST).

The MoD has made a total funding pot of up to £5m ($6.7m) immediately available. Rather than funding a single project, the Authority anticipates awarding multiple contracts to selected suppliers, depending on the availability of funds and the quality of the submitted proposals.