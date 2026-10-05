ROCAF’s F-16V fighter jets. Credit: ChenHao_Kuo/Shutterstock.com.

Taiwan has received the first two F-16V Block 70 fighter jets from a 66-aircraft order placed with the US in 2019.

The aircraft, carrying tail numbers 6727 and 6728, arrived at Chihhang Air Base in Taitung County on 2 October after flying from Hawaii via Guam.

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The delivery follows months of delays linked in the report to issues including software problems, Reuters reported.

Welcoming the arrival, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said: “This is an important milestone in strengthening Taiwan’s air defence capabilities. It also demonstrates our resolve to bolster self-defence and ensure peace through strength.”

In addition to welcoming the first two F-16Vs, Taiwan expects further deliveries from the US in the near future.

Defence Minister Wellington Koo told reporters in Taipei that more of the new aircraft would arrive soon, though he did not elaborate on the schedule for subsequent arrivals.

Once the complete batch from the $8bn sale is delivered, Taiwan’s F-16 inventory will surpass 200 aircraft, further expanding its capacity to respond to increased activity by China’s military near the island.

The F-16V, also known as the Block 70/72, represents the latest model of Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Fighting Falcon.

According to information provided by the manufacturer, the aircraft features a combination of an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, improved avionics, and a modernised cockpit designed to address both current and emerging threats.

The platform’s capabilities extend to an advanced data link, an updated targeting pod, and an infrared search and track system, as well as enhanced GPS navigation and an automatic ground collision avoidance system intended to bolster operational safety.

Additional features, as outlined by Lockheed Martin, include a centre pedestal display that provides pilots with tactical imagery and flight data.

The structural lifespan of the Block 70/72 has been extended to 12,000 hours, supporting prolonged operational use within Taiwan’s fleet.

The newly arrived F-16V Block 70 aircraft will be integrated into the 7th Tactical Fighter Wing, which was established on 1 December 2023, Taipei Times reported citing the Air Force Command.

The air force plans to implement a phased programme of transition training and operational preparation, with the goal of bringing the new fleet’s capabilities online gradually as personnel and infrastructure adapt to the upgraded systems.

The aircraft arrived approximately one week after US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington, a timing that coincides with ongoing questions in Taiwan over the Trump administration’s long-term commitment to arms support.

In December last year, the US State Department notified Congress of eight prospective Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US (TECRO), with an estimated total value of $11.1bn.