US agencies are coordinating counter-drone testing and deployment while assessing risks to civilian aviation. Credit: Dmitri T/Shutterstock.com.

Five US federal departments have agreed an expanded approach to coordinating counter-uncrewed aircraft system operations, including a process for evaluating technologies before their deployment.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), announced on 9 November, establishes a “whole-of-government approach” across the Department of War (DoW), the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Transportation (DoT), the Department of Energy and the Department of Justice.

It was led by the White House Task Force to Restore American Airspace Sovereignty.

The DoW release stated that this interagency process aims to counter emerging drone threats without disrupting aircraft operations or navigation systems.

Under the agreement, the agencies will work with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) when developing technologies designed to detect, track, stop or take control of unauthorised or dangerous drones.

The parties will consider DoT, FAA and FCC requirements, as well as test data, during research, development, testing and evaluation of counter-drone systems.

They will also share data and collaborate on technical requirements and field testing.

The FAA may provide standards, technical requirements and guidance concerning the safe introduction of systems, while the DoT may advise on their integration with the wider civilian transport network.

In addition, the agreement gives the FAA a role in conducting safety risk assessments of proposed systems and reviewing whether safety protocols and airspace deconfliction measures are adequate.

Where it identifies unsafe conditions, the agency can supply supporting technical data and recommend mitigations.

If further action is required, the FAA can implement protective measures, including airspace restrictions, according to the announcement.

According to a statement from the DoW, the effort builds on existing FAA coordination with federal partners, which has included a temporary flight restriction at the southern US border and a safety assessment of its high-energy laser counter-drone system.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said: “We have demonstrated on the Southern Border that next-generation counter-drone defences, including high-energy lasers, can be deployed rapidly and safely alongside civilian aviation. By standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Secretary Duffy and our interagency partners, we are ensuring that American airspace remains sovereign, secure, and impenetrable.”