UVAD’s Falcon supersonic UAV. Credit: Safran/UVAD Technologies Inc.

UVAD Technologies has entered into a partnership with Safran Power Units to supply the propulsion system for its Falcon supersonic uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV).

As part of this partnership, Safran will supply two turbojet engines for the UAV, which is being developed as a reusable aerial target for missile-defence training.

The company said the engines will enable the Falcon to achieve supersonic speeds at low and medium altitudes, as well as support rapid deployment and recovery.

These capabilities are intended to facilitate more frequent and cost-effective training for air, naval, and missile defence operators, it added.

UVAD Technologies CEO David Birkett said: “We are particularly pleased to be entering into this partnership with Safran Power Units, a globally recognised expert in the field of high-performance and affordable turbojet engines.

“Our two companies share a common vision for high-performance, affordable defence systems capable of addressing the challenges of the future, particularly those posed by supersonic threats.”

Manufactured by UVAD, the Falcon platform has a maximum speed of Mach 1.6, a maximum altitude of 10km, a payload capacity of 50kg and a maximum take-off weight of 450kg.

The multi-role UAV is intended for initial counter-hypersonic training and could also be configured for high-speed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, interception missions or operations alongside fighter aircraft as an attritable platform.

The Falcon uses a modular architecture and autonomous flight system. Safran said the system could allow a single operator to oversee multiple drones simultaneously during training scenarios.

The Falcon programme is scheduled to enter flight-test phase in 2027, following a ground-testing campaign completed in 2026.

Recently, UVAD conducted successful static inlet tests for the Falcon at the Royal Military College of Canada.