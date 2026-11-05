Lockheed Martin notional rendering of Mk21A in flight. Credit: Lockheed Martin Artist Rendering.

Lockheed Martin and the US Air Force (USAF) have successfully completed a test flight of the developmental Mk21A unarmed re-entry vehicle, launching it from Vandenberg Space Force Base over the Pacific Ocean.

The flight tested a vehicle intended to form the front-end payload of the USAF’s future Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.

The Mk21A is designed to deploy the W87-1 warhead and is an updated version of the existing Mk21 re-entry vehicle.

Lockheed Martin said data collected during the latest test would “directly inform” design refinements and future trials.

The programme is progressing towards a system-level Critical Design Review, a formal assessment of the design’s maturity.

Lockheed Martin is using data from earlier tests, as well as digital engineering tools, modelling and simulation to expedite the development.

These methods are being used to support design decisions, manage technical risks and shorten development schedules.

Lockheed Martin strategic re-entry programmes vice president Jason Watson said: “Testing is a stringent requirement in modernised defence programs, but more importantly, it’s the engine that drives maturity and reliability.

“Building on flight data from our prior tests, we are directly translating real-world experience into programme momentum, ensuring the Mk21A re-entry vehicle delivers uncompromised performance for the Air Force.”

The latest flight demonstration was conducted under a prime military contract valued at more than $1bn.

According to the company, the test demonstrated the vehicle’s architecture and helped validate re-entry technologies.

Re-entry vehicles must withstand the heat generated during atmospheric re-entry while using onboard electronics to guide their payload.

The flight test represents a “critical step” in national defence efforts, demonstrating the ability to produce reliable new delivery systems to address changing security requirements.

Additionally, it illustrates Lockheed Martin’s capacity to transition from digital design to operational flight within an expedited timeframe.