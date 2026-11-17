Dominion is designing Scout for Arctic operations in extreme cold and areas with limited infrastructure. Credit: DOMINION DYNAMICS.

Dominion Dynamics has teamed up with Pratt & Whitney Canada to develop the propulsion and airframe of its Dominion Scout autonomous aircraft.

Scout is an Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP), an uncrewed aircraft intended to operate alongside crewed fighters and receive tasking from airborne or ground-based command systems.

Dominion is developing the aircraft for Canadian defence requirements and potential allied markets.

The aircraft is being designed around a Canadian-built PW300-series engine supplied by Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Dominion said this approach would bring propulsion expertise into the airframe’s development at an early stage.

Scout is intended to operate over long distances and in Arctic conditions, including extreme cold and areas with limited infrastructure.

Dominion Dynamics founder and chief executive Eliot Pence said: “Collaborating with Pratt & Whitney Canada places proven Canadian aerospace expertise and reliability at the heart of Scout.

“We are building an aircraft designed to meet the unique demands of the Canadian Arctic, with aspirations to serve allies facing similar challenges. Keeping this work in Canada will not only strengthen our defence capability but also create and sustain skilled jobs through a new generation of aircraft.”

The collaboration brings together Dominion’s engineering teams in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia with Pratt & Whitney Canada’s manufacturing operations in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Alberta.

Dominion said the arrangement would support Canadian suppliers involved in the aircraft’s development and potential future production.

The PW300 family has accumulated more than 6,000 engine deliveries and 33 million flight hours, according to Pratt & Whitney Canada.

The company stated that using an existing commercial engine could reduce development requirements while allowing its propulsion expertise to be incorporated into Scout’s design.

Pratt & Whitney Canada business development and marketing vice president Scott McElvaine said: “Working with Dominion early in Scout’s development allows us to integrate our engine expertise into the aircraft’s design.

“By leveraging a commercial off-the-shelf solution, we can deliver an innovative product more efficiently.”

The advancement in Dominion Scout comes as the company announced an investment of C$50m for the development in March this year.

In an update issued in August, the company indicated that it is tracking towards the aircraft’s maiden flight within the next 24 to 30 months.