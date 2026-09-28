Indra Lanza 3D radar. Credit: Indra.

Indra has secured a contract to supply a Lanza 3D long-range radar and associated command-and-control capabilities for Phuket Air Base, expanding Thailand’s air surveillance and control network.

The system will be the third Lanza 3D radar ordered by the Royal Thai Air Force from the Spanish defence technology company.

The Lanza 3D operates in the L-band frequency range, which Indra said is intended to support operation in high-humidity and adverse atmospheric conditions.

Indra said the radar is designed to detect a range of targets, including drones, aircraft, projectiles and missiles.

In addition, the system is designed to operate in congested electromagnetic environments and in the presence of interference.

Indra said the radar will support airspace surveillance and control operations from Phuket Air Base, which is located near a major maritime route between the Indian Ocean and the Strait of Malacca.

The agreement, signed at Indra’s Madrid headquarters during a visit by Thai officials, also includes command-and-control capabilities based on the company’s AIRDEF system.

The contract’s value, the delivery timetable or the radar’s expected in-service date remains undisclosed.

Indra said the latest award continues Thailand’s programme to modernise its air surveillance capability.

The Thai government allocated $6bn to its defence budget in 2026.

Data and analytic platform GlobalData forecasts that Thailand’s defence spending will rise at an 8% compound annual rate between 2027 and 2031, reaching $8.3bn in the final year of that period. It expects the country’s acquisition budget to increase from $1.5bn in 2027 to $2.9bn in 2031, representing a projected compound annual growth rate of 18.5%.

In May this year, the Royal Thai Air Force ordered two more Airbus C295 in a tactical transport configuration.