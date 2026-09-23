GEK800 tested at Kratos X-58 test facility. Credit: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and GE Aerospace have reached a significant development milestone with the first successful ignition of the GEK800 turbofan engine, intended for use in next-generation US cruise missiles.

The engine, recently designated as the F143, underwent its initial hot-fire test at the X-58 test facility, marking the official launch of a new testing campaign and maintaining programme timelines, according to statements from both companies.

The successful ignition of Serial Number 1 of the GEK800 system represents the completion of a critical phase in the propulsion programme and paves the way for further development and testing.

The companies stated that the recent achievement builds upon their ongoing collaboration and their government partners and demonstrates a 100% success rate for the initial ignition phase.

The GEK800 engine, which provides 800 pounds of thrust for long-range, stand-off cruise missiles and other uncrewed systems, has been jointly developed by Kratos and GE Aerospace since 2023.

Support and funding from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and internal investment have driven the project forward, the companies said.

In total, the engine has undergone more than 50 starts in ground tests at Kratos and GE Aerospace facilities.

Last month, the engine secured a contract with the US Air Force to proceed with the Engineering, Manufacturing and Development (EMD) programme as a second-source propulsion system for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM).

The recent test campaign also included altitude testing undertaken at Purdue University’s Maurice J. Zucrow Laboratories in 2025 as part of the Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction (TMRR) phase, which further validated the system’s architecture and reliability.

GE Aerospace Edison Works Advanced Combat Engines general manager Jorge Perez said: “With this latest milestone, the GEK800 engine continues to demonstrate strong performance and durability.”