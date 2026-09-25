CF-35A takes flight in Fort Worth, Texas. Credit: Lockheed Martin Canada via X.

Canada’s first F-35 fighter aircraft has completed its initial flight at Lockheed Martin’s final assembly site in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lockheed Martin Canada confirmed the flight in a social-media post, stating: “The first CF-35A took to the skies for the first time today.”

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The aircraft is the first newly introduced fighter model to carry Canadian markings in 44 years. It is intended to replace at least part of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF-18 Hornet fleet, deliveries of which began in 1982.

Canada agreed in 2023 to acquire 88 F-35s under a $14.2bn arrangement involving the US Government, Lockheed Martin and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

However, Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered a review of the programme in March 2025 as Canada sought to diversify defence spending during a trade dispute with the US.

The Department of National Defence has said the government has already made a legal financial commitment for the first 16 aircraft.

CTV News reported that Ottawa is weighing the purchase of the remaining 72 F-35s against alternatives, including Saab’s Gripen fighter.

Under the original delivery plan, the first eight Canadian aircraft are to be based at the F-35A Pilot Training Center at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

The arrangement is intended to support Royal Canadian Air Force pilot training while Canada completes infrastructure required to receive and operate the aircraft domestically.

The first aircraft was expected to be delivered to Luke Air Force Base in 2026, with the first F-35 due to arrive in Canada in 2028.

The planned fleet is expected to remain in service beyond 2060.

CTV News, citing Lockheed Martin, reported that each F-35 includes more than $3m in Canadian-made components supplied from six provinces. These include F-35A horizontal tail assemblies produced by Magellan Aerospace in Winnipeg.

If Canada completes the proposed acquisition, the aircraft are intended to support the country’s commitments to the North American Aerospace Defence Command and Nato.