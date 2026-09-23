RAAF’s MQ-4C Triton, MC-55A Peregrine and P-8A Poseidon aircraft lined up outside a 92 Wing hangar at RAAF Base Edinburgh. Credit: Royal Australian Air Force via Facebook.

Australia’s air surveillance and reconnaissance capacity has received a major boost, with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) confirming key milestones across three pivotal aircraft fleets.

Within the past six months, the Air Force’s MQ-4C Triton uncrewed system and MC-55A Peregrine have each achieved Initial Operational Capability (IOC), while the final P-8A Poseidon aircraft joined Australia’s fleet in May.

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According to the Department of Defence, the MQ-4C Triton achieved IOC after a series of operational tests and evaluations.

Now operating from RAAF Bases Tindal and Edinburgh and supported by Northrop Grumman Australia, the Triton platform is being flown by Number 9 Squadron as a long-range, high-endurance surveillance asset.

Meanwhile, the MC-55A Peregrine, based at RAAF Base Edinburgh and operated by Number 10 Squadron, has also reached IOC, following its own testing and evaluation programme.

Three Peregrine aircraft have been delivered, with a fourth set to arrive before the end of the year, enhancing the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) ability to provide integrated intelligence, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare support.

The third milestone saw the completion of the P-8A Poseidon fleet with the arrival of the 14th aircraft.

In addition, the first of two upgraded Poseidon fitted with Increment 3 Block 2 enhancements has been delivered, improving Australia’s capacity for maritime patrol operations.

These upgrades are scheduled to be applied across the remaining fleet domestically, in partnership with Boeing Defence Australia at the new A$200m ($141.4m) Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility at Edinburgh.

Acting Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles said: “These significant air intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance milestones demonstrate the Albanese Government’s commitment to our air intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

“South Australia is central to this effort. RAAF Base Edinburgh is becoming one of the most important hubs for advanced Defence capability in the country, supporting our national security and highly skilled Australian jobs.”

The concentration of assets and upgrades at RAAF Base Edinburgh has positioned the site as a key intelligence and surveillance hub. According to the Australian government, South Australia’s defence sector produced an estimated A$2bn in economic activity for the local industry last financial year.

These advances coincide with the Australian Defence Force’s efforts to maintain interoperability with allied forces, while also developing sovereign support and maintenance capabilities for critical assets.

Backed by the 2026 National Defence Strategy, these investments support a mix of crewed and uncrewed aircraft intended to deliver surveillance, intelligence gathering, maritime patrol, and electronic warfare functions across Australia’s primary area of military interest.

Looking ahead, the government plans to invest approximately A$5.5bn over the next decade to further modernise air intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and maritime patrol capabilities, with the expectation that this will create additional opportunities for Australian industry.

Data and analytics platform GlobalData projected Australian defence spending will increase from $37.5bn in 2026 to more than $65.6bn by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% between 2027 and 2031.