Rolls-Royce’s Bristol facility. Credit: Make more Aerials/Shutterstock.com.

Rolls-Royce has outlined plans to invest more than £90m ($119m) in upgrading its Bristol defence facility, under a wider strategy to bolster operational performance and security at the company’s UK power and propulsion hub.

The investment, aimed at supporting over 3,500 employees including engineering staff, will deliver new collaborative workspaces, upgraded IT infrastructure and expanded Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

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The full upgrade programme is scheduled for completion in 2031.

According to Rolls-Royce, the Bristol site is central to the design, engineering and support of several major defence and aerospace platforms.

These include the MT30 marine gas turbine, used in naval applications, as well as the EJ200 engine powering the Eurofighter Typhoon, where Rolls-Royce acts as a leading partner in the EUROJET consortium.

The facility also supports work on the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a next-generation combat air project.

The company stated that modernising the Bristol site will provide engineering teams with high-performance environments to ensure continued delivery on these critical programmes.

This announcement comes as the company marks 60 years of operations in Bristol, following its acquisition of Bristol Siddeley Engines in 1966.

Rolls-Royce stated that the upgrade would help maintain the site’s position in defence propulsion for years ahead.

The Bristol investment is part of a broader £300m programme Rolls-Royce is implementing across its UK engineering and manufacturing footprint.

In addition to Bristol, the company is advancing modernisation projects at several other locations. At Inchinnan near Glasgow, £43m will fund new machinery for producing engine components.

In Rotherham, £19m supported by an additional £2m from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, will scale up output and capability at the Advanced Blade Casting Facility, with plans to double the production of advanced turbine blades by 2030.

Works at Ansty, Warwickshire will see a £5m upgrade to machinery, aimed at improving manufacturing efficiency.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce’s Derby site will receive over £140m for new engineering and manufacturing services and to boost aftermarket support capacity.

The Derby works, which are expected to be completed in 2028, are intended to enable future growth and improve conditions for staff.

Since the start of its transformation programme in 2023, Rolls-Royce has invested more than £3bn in the UK, combining research and development efforts with infrastructure and facility upgrades.

The company said the latest investment will underpin its manufacturing demands and support ongoing and future aerospace and defence projects.

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said: “This £300m investment is a clear statement of our intent. Rolls-Royce is committed to growing the UK’s advanced manufacturing sector and we are proud to be building infrastructure needed to power Britain’s future.

“World-class facilities across the UK will ensure that Rolls-Royce remains a global leader in both commercial aviation and sovereign defence, while supporting thousands of highly skilled jobs both directly and through our supply chain.”