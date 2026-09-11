Mach Industries develops advanced autonomous systems for the US military and its allies. Credit: Fajri Mulia Hidayat/Shutterstock.com.

Mach Industries, a California-based defence manufacturer, has announced a $600m continuation of its Series C financing, pushing its valuation to $3.7bn.

The funding round is backed by existing investors including Ribbit Capital, Infinite Capital, Bedrock Capital, and Sequoia.

Mach Industries plans to use the funds to accelerate progress across long-range strike, counter-uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS), and other mission-critical platforms.

The company also intends to increase its manufacturing capacity to enable large-scale production.

Mach Industries founder and CEO Ethan Thornton said: “Modern deterrence requires an industrial base capable of building relevant capabilities at the speed and volume the mission demands.

“This investment allows us to continue expanding that capacity while moving new platforms from development into production faster.”

The latest funding round comes after Mach Industries’ earlier $300m Series C and coincides with ongoing expansion of its capabilities.

The company has grown its capacity in airframes and propulsion, while continuing to develop platforms in long-range strike, counter-UAS, and other areas. The introduction of Mach Energetics has also enhanced its internal testing and production operations.

In June last year, Mach Industries completed a $100m Series B funding round, which was led by Khosla Ventures and Bedrock, with additional participation from Sequoia Capital and existing investors.

Mach Industries operates a 115,000ft2 headquarters and manufacturing facility in Huntington Beach, California, with supporting production infrastructure distributed across the state.

The company is a vertically integrated defence supplier, developing technologies across airframes, jet engines, solid rocket motors, energetic systems, autonomy, and advanced manufacturing.

Earlier this year, the company was selected as the aircraft integrator for the Defence Innovation Unit’s Runway Independent Maritime Expeditionary Strike (RIMES) programme.

Under this contract, the company will lead development and programme execution, partnering with Whisper Aero to deliver “Atlas”, a new aircraft designed to provide operational advantages in contested environments.