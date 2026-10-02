The MQ-9B fitted with the SoftBank telecoms payload. Credit: GA-ASI

GA-ASI tested SoftBank’s DRU telecoms relay pod on an MQ-9B

Payload provides temporary cellular coverage for disaster/HADR response

Capability could appeal to MQ-9B operators worldwide

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has completed a flight test using its MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) featuring a payload developed by Japanese telecommunications operator SoftBank.

According to a GA-ASI release on 1 October, the Disaster Relief Unit (DRU) communications pod can be used for disaster relief and recovery communications in areas where cellular service is not available.

The pod was integrated onto an MQ-9B and flown by GA-ASI on 27 July, with the DRU enabling the host platform to serve as a mobile network relay tower.

The aircraft can establish connectivity and communications in an area where cellular towers have been damaged – as, for example, by a flood or another natural disaster.

So-called humanitarian assistance/disaster relief (HADR) operations are commonly conducted by militaries and coast guards when required, which can utilise high-end platforms to enable logistics and search and rescue capabilities.

In this case, the need for the rapid deployment of telecommunications relay can enable immediate communications links established with areas where signal has been lost.

“This is an exciting achievement for GA-ASI and SoftBank,” said GA-ASI president David R. Alexander. “We believe this capability will be of interest to many of our MQ-9B operators for disaster relief and emergency communications applications.”

MQ-9Bs are multi-mission RPAs designed to operate across various roles and environments.

The platform is being flown by operators in the UK and Belgium, as well as the Japan Coast Guard. In addition, MQ-9B has been selected by Canada, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Qatar, Taiwan, and India.