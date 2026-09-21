F-35 front-view. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has rolled out Germany’s first F-35A Lightning II fighter jet during an event at its production facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 18 September ceremony was attended by representatives from the German and US defence sectors, as well as company personnel and industry partners.

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The aircraft presented at the ceremony is the first unit produced for Germany under a €13bn ($14.9bn) procurement plan approved in 2022, which includes 35 F-35As and related systems.

According to Lockheed Martin, the initial batch of eight jets is due for delivery this year at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Arkansas, where German pilots will commence training.

The first F-35s are expected to arrive in Germany in late 2027, with the aim of reaching full operational capacity by 2029.

German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius said: “This is the beginning of a new era for the German Air Force: the new F-35A fighter jet is the world’s most advanced combat aircraft. The first fighter jets will be delivered this year, with full operational capability to be reached by 2029.”

This rollout marks Germany’s entry into a group of 20 F-35 customer nations, 13 of which are European.

Lockheed Martin noted that the global fleet, now over 1,355 aircraft strong, has surpassed one million flight hours and operates from 42 bases worldwide.

Notably, the US deployed the aircraft during Operation Epic Fury, conducted against Iran in February this year.

For Germany, the aircraft is expected to support national defence requirements, improve Nato interoperability, and contribute to allied deterrence.

German Air and Space Force chief Lieutenant General Holger Neumann said: “With the F-35, the German Air and Space Force is receiving a modern, proven and highly capable 5th Generation fighter jet.

“It will not only bring significant changes in our Air and Space Force but will also influence how we think, command and fight. The F-35 will allow us to become part of the larger international F-35 community.”

German industry has been involved in the F-35 programme since 2001 and is expected to continue supporting its global supply chain and production.

Lockheed Martin said it is working to expand industrial partnerships within Germany for manufacturing, maintenance, and research related to the fifth-generation fighter.

In June last year, the German government resolved to procure the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) for its F-35 fighter jets from Norway, with the deal anticipated to reach a value of approximately Nkr6.5bn ($644.22m).