Saab intends to expand its engagement in the space domain. Credit: Saab.

Saab has signed memoranda of understanding with SSC Space, OHB Sweden and Ericsson as it seeks a broader role integrating space-based systems into defence and security capabilities.

The agreements will examine cooperation in areas linked to multi-domain operations, with Saab aiming to connect its experience in sensors, communications and systems integration with the partners’ space and telecommunications capabilities.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The company said the work is intended to strengthen Swedish and Nordic capacity across the space value chain and improve links between space infrastructure and capabilities operating across air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Under the agreement with SSC Space, the parties will examine how Saab’s integration work could be combined with SSC Space’s ground-station network, mission engineering, high-altitude platform services and orbital launch infrastructure including the Esrange Space Centre.

With OHB Sweden, the Swedish defence prime will consider incorporating present and future satellite platforms into systems spanning air, land, maritime and cyber operations. Saab said the work would examine how space-based assets could improve situational awareness, communications links and system resilience.

The partnership with Ericsson will focus on assessing how terrestrial and space-based communications could be combined for defence, security and wider societal resilience applications.

Saab Group Strategy & Technology head Marcus Wandt said: “With space becoming increasingly important for defence and security, Saab wants to contribute to a stronger and more coherent Swedish capability in this domain by building on our experience in integrating advanced defence and security solutions.

“Our recently signed MoUs with SSC Space, OHB Sweden and Ericsson are important steps in that direction and reflect our ambition to take a broader role as a system integrator in the space domain.”

The announcement comes as space systems are increasingly used in military communications, navigation, surveillance and early warning, according to Saab.

Recently, US Air Force secretary Troy Meink acknowledged for the first time that the US deployed offensive, on-orbit space control weapons.