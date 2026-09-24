An F-35C Lightning II aircraft. Credit: ranchorunner/Shutterstock.com.

US authorities are investigating the reported diversion of two F-35 fighter aircraft components to Hong Kong after they were shipped from Australia to the US, according to Bloomberg.

The shipment, handled by UPS in late May, reportedly included a cockpit canopy and a weapons-bay door.

Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, said both items were coated with radar-absorbing material used to support the aircraft’s low-observable characteristics.

The components were reportedly en route from Australia to the US for repair or disposal. The reason for the diversion was not clear.

The F-35 Joint Program Office said it and the Department of War were aware of “a shipment issue” involving F-35 components, without confirming the location or identifying the parts involved.

“We are actively working with US authorities and industry partners to retrieve these components, investigate the incident, and place safeguards to avoid a future occurrence,” the office said.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles also confirmed that it was aware of the shipment and was working with the US and Lockheed Martin on the investigation.

However, Marles said it was his understanding that the missing consignment did not contain sensitive parts, according to CNN.

That account differs from Bloomberg’s report that the items had radar-absorbing coatings.

Neither report established why the shipment was redirected or whether Chinese authorities have obtained the components.

Lockheed Martin, UPS and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNBC.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the matter, while the Hong Kong government declined to comment on individual cases.

Lockheed Martin manufactures the F-35, which is operated by the US and countries including Australia and Belgium. Japan, Canada and Singapore are among states that have ordered the aircraft.

The reported shipment issue has emerged as technology security is under scrutiny following US approval last week of a $24bn F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia.

Some members of Congress have raised concerns about the potential exposure of aircraft technology to China.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the US intelligence community had warned that the proposed sale “could put the crown jewels of American military technology within reach of the Chinese Communist Party.”

This development coincides with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in Washington on 23 September for a three-day state visit.