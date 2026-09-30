CIT helps distinguish allied forces from potential threats in contested environments. Credit: BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has received AIMS certification for its AN/APX-127(V)1 Combined Interrogator Transponder (CIT) for use on the US Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The certification, issued by the US Department of War, confirms compliance with a US and Nato interoperable identification-friend-or-foe (IFF) standard and marks the system as “ready for use”.

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BAE Systems expects to begin deliveries from an initial 90-unit production lot this year.

The CIT combines interrogator and transponder functions in a single unit for highly manoeuvrable aircraft. It supports AIMS Mark XIIB IFF, including Mode S and Mode 5 for secure and encrypted data exchange.

Additional receive channels allow passive acquisition of Mode 5 Level 2 and Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast In signals.

These capabilities are intended to provide pilots with more information to distinguish allied forces from potential threats in contested environments.

BAE Systems said the unit has the same form factor as its AN/APX-113(V), AN/APX-125(V) and AN/APX-126(V) CITs, allowing it to serve as a drop-in replacement for those systems.

The open-system architecture also supports software upgrades, which according to the company could reduce the need for hardware modifications.

BAE Systems combat identification products programme area director Seth Guanu said: “We are investing in the next generation of our IFF technology to support our customers’ missions for today and tomorrow.

“Our multi-domain systems are designed for high-performance; easily upgradeable; and meet size, weight, and power objectives for existing and emerging platforms. This solution provides added security and real-time information pilots need in a variety of threat environments.”

Development and production work is being carried out at BAE Systems’ facilities in Greenlawn, New York, and Austin, Texas.

The company has more than 80 years of experience in IFF and has delivered more than 1,500 interrogators, 6,000 CIT systems and 16,000 transponders.

These IFF products are currently fielded across a variety of applications including air defence, weapon systems, air traffic control, and range instrumentation in support of both US and coalition forces.

In December last year, BAE Systems secured an $11m contract from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to integrate the AN/APX-127(V)1 Combined Interrogator Transponder onto the KF-21 Boramae aircraft.