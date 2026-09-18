US Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft. Credit: Faizinraz/Shutterstock.com.

The US State Department has given its approval for a possible Foreign Military Sale of up to 48 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia, with an estimated total cost of $24.3bn.

The move comes amid ongoing security concerns in the Gulf, including recent incidents involving Saudi military aircraft.

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Under the proposed arrangement, Saudi Arabia has requested 48 of the advanced fighter jets with conventional take-off and landing capability, along with 49 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines, 48 to be installed and one as a spare.

In addition to the aircraft, the package includes secure communications systems, cryptographic devices, training equipment, spare parts, software support, and a range of base and operational support services, according to a statement from the US State Department.

The principal contractors for the potential deal are Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines.

No offset agreements have been defined so far, and any such arrangements would be addressed in subsequent negotiations between the Saudi government and the contractors.

The State Department stated: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region.”

The advanced jets are expected to enhance Saudi Arabia’s ability to deter and respond to current and future threats, boost homeland defence, and improve interoperability with US and allied forces in the region.

However, the proposed transaction would not alter the overall military balance in the region, the Department added.

The US anticipates that Saudi Arabia will integrate the equipment and services into its armed forces with no significant challenges, and that carrying out the sale will not necessitate sending additional US personnel to the country.

The announcement follows a claim by the Houthi movement in Yemen that it downed a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib on 16 September, releasing footage showing the wreckage of what appeared to be a US-made fighter jet with Saudi markings.

The incident occurred as Saudi-backed government forces continued to clash with the Houthis over control of the strategic city. The Houthi group said it used a “locally made” surface-to-air missile in the attack.

Produced by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 is the US Air Force’s current fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

The global fleet has accumulated over a million flight hours, with more than 1,150 aircraft in operation across 12 countries.

Recently, the US approved two potential Foreign Military Sales to Saudi Arabia, valued at $5.75bn, for Joint Direct Attack Munition – Extended Range (JDAM-ER) guidance kits and tank engines.