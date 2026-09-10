Saab’s GlobalEye system. Credit: Saab.

The Netherlands is planning to strengthen its air and maritime surveillance capabilities with Saab GlobalEye Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft.

A Letter of Intent (LoI) has been signed with Sweden, though no binding contract is currently in place.

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According to the Dutch Ministry of Defence, the agreement gives Dutch aircrews operational access to Sweden’s GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft beginning in 2028.

This arrangement is intended to provide Dutch personnel with early training and integration on the system well in advance of the first Dutch-owned aircraft, scheduled for delivery in 2031.

Once delivered, the Dutch aircraft will join a joint pool with Sweden’s own platforms, allowing both nations’ aircrews and specialists to share access to the combined fleet.

This collaborative approach is expected to improve flexibility, continuity of operations, and interoperability, particularly within a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) framework.

Under the terms of the LoI, both countries will “cooperate closely” on the deployment and operational use of the GlobalEye aircraft.

Additionally, the Netherlands and Sweden have committed to working together on the further development of the GlobalEye system itself.

Saab, the Swedish defence contractor responsible for GlobalEye, said it has not yet received a formal order from the Netherlands.

However, the company “stands prepared” to support the next steps once procurement decisions are finalised.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “GlobalEye will enable the Netherlands to detect threats earlier, respond faster, and strengthen both national and collective defence. We stand ready to support this capability with Swedish innovation and expertise.”

The GlobalEye system combines a sophisticated suite of radar, sensors, and communications equipment mounted on a Bombardier Global 6500 jet.

Designed to monitor large areas and identify a range of airborne, maritime, and ground threats including drones and cruise missiles, the platform provides real-time intelligence to allied aircraft, ships, and ground units.

It also enables a comprehensive situational picture that can be utilised for both defensive and command operations.

Currently, the Netherlands does not possess dedicated airborne early warning and control aircraft and relies in part on Nato’s ageing AWACS fleet.

Possessing a GlobalEye platform will provide the nation with greater autonomy over where and when its surveillance assets are deployed, and enable more direct support for military operations, international exercises, and national security needs.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence is pursuing the GlobalEye platform alongside nine other Nato allies, all investing in replacements for the alliance’s existing airborne early warning fleet.

In July this year, Nato announced the commencement of formal negotiations with Saab regarding the potential acquisition of up to 10 GlobalEye AEW&C systems.

Until the Dutch aircraft is delivered, the joint pooling arrangement will ensure that Dutch forces gain operational experience and can contribute to shared European and Nato security objectives.