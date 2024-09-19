The Indonesian Air Force has ordered four Airbus H145 helicopters, marking a step in its military training modernisation programme.
This deal, announced at the Bali International Airshow, reinforces Indonesia’s partnership with Airbus and PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI).
PT Dirgantara Indonesia to spearhead assembly of new H145 helicopters
The H145 helicopters will be deployed for military pilot training and light search-and-rescue (SAR) operations.
Under the agreement, Airbus will supply the five-bladed H145 helicopters to PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI), which will manage the final assembly, mission equipment integration, and other customisations at its Bandung facility. PTDI will then deliver the fully equipped helicopters to the Indonesian Air Force.
“We are honoured by Indonesia’s selection of the country’s first Airbus H145 for its new training fleet,” said Vincent Dubrule, Head of Asia-Pacific at Airbus Helicopters. “The highly versatile H145 will make a positive impact in enhancing its military pilot training and at the same time be a critical enabler for its search-and-rescue operations.”
The new H145 helicopters feature a five-bladed rotor, which increases payload capacity by 150 kg. This design simplifies maintenance but also improves flight comfort and operations. The helicopter’s Helionix digital avionics suite, combined with a four-axis autopilot, enhances safety and reduces pilot workload, which are factors in military training environments.
Strengthening the local aerospace industry
The partnership between Airbus and PTDI highlights the growing industrial capabilities of Indonesia’s aerospace sector. PTDI President Director Gita Amperiawan expressed the significance of this collaboration, noting that it strengthens Indonesia’s position in the global aerospace supply chain while supporting national defence needs.
“This collaboration not only strengthens the long-standing partnership between PTDI and Airbus but also showcases our commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions for national operational needs,” said Amperiawan. “We are confident that this cooperation will create new opportunities for the national aerospace industry and further sustain the long-term relationship between PTDI and Airbus.”
PTDI, an Airbus partner since 1976, is involved in the production of Airbus helicopter components, including the H225’s rear fuselage and main airframe.
In 2019, the Indonesian Ministry of Defence and PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) agreed to add eight more H225M multirole helicopters to the Indonesian Air Force’s fleet. These new units underwent reassembly and mission equipment installation at PTDI’s Bandung facility.
This new order for H145 helicopters will further enhance PTDI’s capabilities in terms of integration, assembly, and local support services, contributing to Indonesia’s aerospace ambitions.
Military helicopter training
The H145 family, already deployed by military forces around the world, including the US Army and UK Armed Forces has a low acoustic footprint and reduced CO2 emissions. With more than 1,700 H145 helicopters in service worldwide and more than 7.9 million flight hours accumulated, the platform is a proven choice.
In recent months, the Airbus H145 helicopter has seen a surge in global adoption. Neighbouring Brunei has committed to acquiring six H145M helicopters. Similarly, the German Armed Forces have placed an order for 62 H145M helicopters, marking the largest single order for the H145 platform to date. Honduras is also expanding its H145 fleet with two more helicopters.
For the Indonesian Air Force, adding the H145s marks an upgrade in its training capabilities.
Indonesia is enhancing its military capabilities with an increase in its defence budget, projected to rise from $8.8bn in 2023 to $9.7bn by 2028. Air Force developments include completing a Rafale fighter jet order and the acquisition of five C-130J-30 Super Hercules.
By strengthening its collaboration with Airbus and PTDI, Indonesia is investing in the immediate enhancement of its defence capabilities but also laying the groundwork for the future growth of its domestic aerospace industry.