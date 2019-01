The Indonesian Ministry of Defence and PT Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero) (PTDI) have entered an agreement for the delivery of eight additional H225M multirole helicopters.

The extra units will join the airforce’s existing fleet of six H225M military variant helicopters and boost the service’s combat search and rescue capabilities.

Under the agreement, PTDI will perform reassembly and complete the mission equipment installation and customisation of the 11t-category twin-engine helicopters before handing over the units to the Indonesian Air Force.



Airbus helicopters global business executive vice-president Ben Bridge said: “We welcome Indonesia’s selection of our H225M helicopters for their expanding fleet. The H225M is a combat-proven helicopter that is well regarded by military customers worldwide, and Indonesia’s additional order speaks strongly of their confidence in Airbus’ helicopters.

“Indonesia continues to play a vital role in Airbus helicopters’ global industrial footprint. With a trusted partner in PTDI, we stand ready to support the availability of Indonesia’s fleet.”

Work on the helicopters will be carried out at the company’s facility in Bandung, Indonesia. PTDI is a local partner of Airbus Helicopters and a key supplier of the aircraft’s rear fuselage and main airframe.

Under an expanded industrial co-operation between the parties, signed in 2017, support and services dedicated to the Airbus military helicopter fleet of Indonesia are also included.

Indonesia took delivery of the first H225M helicopter in November 2014.

Currently, 88 helicopters have been delivered to date and are in service worldwide. The units have successfully exceeded the 100,000 flight hour milestone.

The helicopters have been deployed to perform a range of military missions in multiple combat environments and crisis areas. They are currently operated in France, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia and Thailand.

Hungary, Kuwait and Singapore have recently placed orders for the H225M, which is a member of the multi-role Super Puma family of helicopters.