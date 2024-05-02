Brunei has signed a deal with Airbus Helicopters to procure six H145M helicopters.
The selection of the H145M signifies Brunei’s commitment to embracing new capabilities. Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, expressed gratitude for the decision, “We are greatly honoured by the selection of the H145M to support the Royal Brunei Air Force’s expanded missions,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.
“The H145M is well regarded for its high performance and versatility, and we are confident that it will bring a step change in operational readiness to Brunei.”
This development follows the Royal Brunei Air Force welcoming two C295MW aircraft at the start of the year. The acquisition of Airbus’s C295MW aircraft, as part of Brunei’s defence modernisation efforts, shows the nation’s intention to address regional stability, particularly in response to dynamics in the South China Sea.
Replacing its ageing BO105 fleet, the H145M helicopters will serve a multitude of missions, including close air support and aerial observation. Equipped with features such as full authority digital engine control (FADEC) and the Helionix digital avionics suite, the H145M ensures manoeuvrability and situational awareness for pilots.
The acquisition of the H145M also aligns Brunei with a select group of nations, including Cyprus, Germany, Honduras, Serbia, Thailand, and the UK, that have recognised the helicopter’s capabilities.
Brunei’s adoption of this platform reaffirms its intentions to maintain a modern and capable armed forces, ready to meet the challenges of the 21st century.