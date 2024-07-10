A C-130J Super Hercules approaches the runway at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in 2017. Credit: USAF

BAE Systems is delivering AN/ALR-56M advanced radar warning receivers to the US Air Force (USAF) to help protect C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft under contracts worth $133m with the US Defense Logistics Agency.

Over the past three decades, BAE Systems has delivered more than 1,700 radar warning receivers for F-16 Fighting Falcons and C-130Js, providing situational awareness and self-defence capabilities, the company stated in a 9 July release.

“The AN/ALR-56M has shown what it can bring to the fight, and it is keeping these critical aircraft relevant against evolving threats in contested battlespaces,” said Lindsay Gallagher, Tactical Aircraft Electronic Warfare Systems director at BAE Systems. “56M is a critical part of the fleet’s electromagnetic warfare capabilities.”

The AN/ALR-56M provides broad-spectrum, long-range threat detection and adaptive filtering to isolate threat signals in dense signal environments.

When operating, the system provides warning to host aircraft when it detects the telltale electronic signatures of modern search, acquisition, and tracking radars – allowing pilots to engage or evade threats.

The 56M combines receiver architecture with antennas and controls, and integrates with jammers, countermeasure dispensers, radars, and other avionics.

BAE Systems has fielded EW systems integrated with active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars on multiple fighters for a number of years.

On the USAF F-16 fleet, the AN/ALR-56M is integrated with the aircraft’s scalable agile beam AESA radar, achieving Initial Operation Capability in November 2021 after completing verification and validation tests.

Military avionics market growth through to 2032

The global military avionics market is expected to value $21.3bn in 2022 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.2% to value $29.1bn by 2032, according to GlobalData forecasts. Cumulatively, global expenditure on military avionics will reach $280.4bn from 2022-2032.

The market consists of seven categories: communication and identification, display systems, electronic warfare (EW), electro-optics, mission computers, navigation systems, and radar and sonar. The market is expected to be dominated by EW segment, which accounts for 24.5% of the market, followed by radar and sonar segment with 22.5% share.

Among geographic segments, North America is projected to dominate the sector with a share of 38.2%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with shares of 28.2% and 23.0% respectively.