Marshall and Sabena Technics have secured contracts aimed at bolstering the operational capabilities of the French Air Force. This initiative is important to guaranteeing aircraft preparedness. Source: Marshall

In a bid to sustain and elevate the operational readiness of the French Air Force’s aircraft fleets, Marshall and Sabena Technics have secured contract extensions from stakeholders.

Marshall has clinched a £4.5m contract extension to provide engineering support for the French Air Force’s Lockheed Martin C-130H Hercules aircraft fleet.

Following an initial four-year contract that was previously extended, this extension solidifies Marshall’s role in maintaining the 14 C-130Hs stationed at the Service Industriel de l’Aéronautique (SIAé) facility in Clermont, France.

Mark Hewer, Director of Aero Engineering at Marshall, emphasised the enduring trust placed by SIAé and the French Air Force in Marshall’s ability to ensure the fleet’s operational integrity. “Securing this additional contract extension demonstrates the trust SIAé and the French Air Force continue to place in us to keep their fleet airworthy,” Hewer stated.

Meanwhile, Sabena Technics Group signed a 12-year contract as an Airbus Defense and Space subcontractor, focusing on the maintenance services for the French Air Force’s MRTT Phénix aircraft fleet. This partnership will see Sabena Technics relocate operations to the Mercure hangar at the Jean Sarrail aeronautical centre in Istres, optimising proximity to operational staff for heightened fleet availability.

The multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft augments the logistical capabilities of the Air Force fleet and also helps stimulate the French defence industry, as highlighted by GlobalData’s “France Defense Market 2023-2028” report.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sabena Technics will undertake a spectrum of maintenance tasks, including scheduled visits, unscheduled repairs, and modifications essential for fleet readiness. Philippe Rochet, Chairman of Sabena Technics Group, expressed pride in Airbus Defense and Space’s selection, affirming their commitment to flight safety and operational excellence in supporting the Air Force’s strategic fleet.

In January 2023, a Thales-Sabena Technics consortium was awarded a contract to modernise the Air and Space Force’s CN-235 tactical transport fleet.