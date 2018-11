The Serbian Ministry of Defence has received the delivery of the first H145M military multirole helicopter from Airbus.

A total of nine Airbus H145M helicopters are being built for the airforce and the Serbian Ministry of Interior.

The four aircraft to be supplied to the Serbian Air Force will be fitted with Airbus’ HForce weapon management system, which will enable the country to equip and operate its fleet with a large suite of ballistic or guided air-to-ground and air-to-air weapons.



Serbian Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin said: “We assess the implementation of the contract as an example of successful cooperation and positive business practice.

“All the activities so far have been carried out within the agreed deadlines, and we expect the future activities to be implemented in the same manner. We are particularly pleased to point out that the activities of the industrial cooperation covered by the contract are taking place within the planned timelines.”

The contract for procurement of the nine aircraft fleet was signed on 28 December 2016 between Airbus Helicopters and the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Interior of Republic of Serbia.

The agreement also includes the delivery of related technology, spare parts, tools and documentation for the maintenance and repair of the helicopters.

In addition, the company will be responsible for certifying Serbia’s Moma Stanojlovic aeronautical plant as a centre for the maintenance of Gazelle helicopters and will include it in its overhaul network.

First delivered in 2015 to the German Armed Forces, the H145M is a tried-and-tested light twin-engine helicopter with a maximum take-off weight of 3.7t.

It is fitted with a fast roping system, high-performance camera, fire support equipment, ballistic protection and an electronic countermeasures system.

The aircraft can be deployed for a wide range of operations, including troop transport, utility, surveillance, air rescue, armed reconnaissance and medical evacuation.