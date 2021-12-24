Indonesia abandons Sukhoi Su-35 acquisition plans

In picture, a Russian Air Force Su-35S. Credit: Dmitry Terekhov from Odintsovo, Russian Federation/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Indonesia has reportedly abandoned plans to purchase Sukhoi Su-35 ‘Flanker-E’ multirole combat aircraft due to a protracted acquisition process.

The move was confirmed by Indonesian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo while speaking to the local media in Jakarta.

He was quoted by BenarNews as saying: “Regarding the Sukhoi Su-35, with a heavy heart, yes, we have abandoned that plan. We can’t just keep talking about it.”

Prasetyo further told that the Indonesian Ministry of Defence (MoD) plans to acquire up to three squadrons, each with 12 to 24 jets.

Related

The Southeast Asia nation is said to have narrowed down its choices to Dassault Rafale and the Boeing F-15EX Eagle II. However, Prasetyo did not elaborate on potential choices.

Indonesian MoD officials declined to comment on the Sukhoi deal.

Based on Su-27, Su-35BM is an advanced capability multirole air superiority fighter with normal and ferry ranges of 3,600km and 4,200km respectively.

It can carry a weapons payload of 8,000kg.

In November, Indonesian MoD ordered two Airbus A400M military transport jets in multirole tanker and transport (MRTT) configuration.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you

View all newsletters

By the Airforce Technology team

Sign up to our newsletters

Sign up here



The contract includes a full maintenance and training support package, and will take effect in 2022.

With the order, the total number of A400M operators increased to ten countries.

In the same month, Collins Aerospace was selected to upgrade the Indonesian Air Force’s (IDAF) C-130H Hercules military transport aircraft.

As part of the deal, the company will replace the dated analogue controls of the aircraft with its Flight2 avionics solution.