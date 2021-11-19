Indonesia orders two Airbus A400M aircraft in MRTT configuration

The Indonesia Ministry of Defence has placed an order for two Airbus A400M aircraft. Credit: ©Airbus.

Airbus has received an order from the Indonesia Ministry of Defence (MoD) for two A400M military transport jets in multirole tanker and transport (MRTT) configuration.

With the latest contract, the total number of A400M operators will now reach to ten countries.

The contract will take effect next year and includes a full maintenance and training support package.

The MoD and Airbus also signed a letter of intent (LoI) for the future procurement of four additional A400M jets.

Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schoellhorn said: “This new order will further expand the A400M footprint in the Asia-Pacific region.



“The A400M offers outstanding capabilities to Indonesia, providing its airforce with the perfect platform to deliver large and heavy loads into remote areas and multiplying its airpower projection thanks to reliable aerial refuelling capabilities.”

“The A400M is a truly multi-role platform and will greatly enhance the Indonesian Air Force’s tactical air-to-air capabilities.

“This aircraft will play a key role in other key missions including paratrooping and heavy cargo transportation.”

The A400M can operate from rough and short runways. It is expected to enhance Indonesian Air Force’s airlift capabilities in responding to any crisis situations.

It can carry heavy and extra-large equipment across strategic distances and deliver the loads into tactical locations.

Republic of Indonesia Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto said: “We are also looking at additional A400M acquisition in the near term, with future A400M developments such as firefighting an important capability we are exploring jointly with Airbus.

“The A400M will become a national asset and the cornerstone for human assistance and disaster response missions, beyond its tactical and air-to-air capabilities.”

According to Airbus, the A400M has already showcased its capability to refuel fighter jets and other major aircraft through its two underwing refuelling pods.

It can also refuel another A400M.

In September, Airbus received an order from the Republic of Kazakhstan for two A400M military transport jets.