Collins Aerospace and GMF to upgrade Indonesian Air Force’s C-130H aircraft

The Indonesian Air Force has selected Collins Aerospace for its C-130H Hercules military transport aircraft modernisation effort. Credit: PK-REN / Flickr.

Collins Aerospace has been selected to upgrade the Indonesian Air Force’s (IDAF) C-130H Hercules military transport aircraft.

Under this modernisation effort, Collins Aerospace will serve as a contractor to Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) AeroAsia.

The company will provide its Flight2 avionics solution to replace the dated analogue controls of the aircraft.

The new advanced digital glass cockpit will feature seven multifunction displays, three control display units, as well as a new digital autopilot.

Furthermore, the aircraft will be fitted with the Required Navigation Performance (RNP) / Area Navigation flight management system.



Collins Aerospace Military Avionics and Helicopters vice-president and general manager Dave Schreck said: “We worked closely with GMF and the Indonesian Air Force to leverage our Flight2 Mobility Mission Application (MMA) architecture, and to tailor the system to meet all the specific mission requirements.

“MMA enables customers to select from a superset of off-the-shelf capabilities, which really maximises what we can provide for any given budget.

“In this case, we created a solution that is custom fit to the needs of the Indonesian Air Force.”

The upgrade is aimed at optimising the IDAF’s operations and enhancing the service’s pilot situational awareness. It also aims to reduce aircraft downtime.

With the Flight2 solution, the C-130H aircraft will meet the latest International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

So far, the company has delivered more than 2,900 Flight2 solutions for military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, including 370 C-130s, which include already upgraded and yet to be upgraded jets, across 16 countries.

GMF CEO Andi Fahrurrozi said: “We are delighted to work with Collins Aerospace to jointly modernise the C-130H owned by the Indonesian Air Force.

“GMF, as a proud Indonesian provider appointed by the Ministry of Defense, believes this prestigious project can be done in a timely manner by working closely with Collins Aerospace.

“This project is a part of GMF’s effort to diversify the business and support the defence industry to rejuvenate the fleet and improve flight safety.”