The modified Dassault Falcon 20 from Draken. Photo courtesy of Nato Support and Procurement Agency.

On May 26th, 2023, the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) granted a 3-year contract to Draken, an aviation service provider, to extend Aviation Support for Electronic Warfare (EW) services to the Spanish Navy.

Under a new contract, Spanish Navy personnel will have the opportunity to train for multi-domain missions using the Draken highly modified Dassault Falcon 20 aircraft. The modified aircraft has the capability to simulate current and evolving threats, allowing for comprehensive testing.

“The formalization of this outline agreement is the successful culmination of a long and complex negotiation involving technical, contractual and legal aspects; which has enabled a more responsive, efficient approach to meeting customer requirements to support naval exercises. In the future, the Naval Support Section expects to expand the base of customers among NLSP members and exploit synergies on the subject with SHAPE and other NATO agencies,” said Angel Pastor, NSPA Naval Project Officer.

Draken’s CEO Paul Armstrong expressed pride in the fact that the NSPA has entrusted his company to deliver crucial training services to the Spanish Navy. Armstrong emphasised the importance of the training effects that Draken provides, which are essential to the readiness of front-line forces.

NSPA covers a comprehensive range of Life Cycle Management services in the aviation sector, catering to Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Systems, and Flight simulators.