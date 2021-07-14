Collins Aerospace to provide JSAS system for Draken Falcon 20 fleet

The new training capability comprises aircraft mounted JSAS pods and a ground station. Credit: Draken / Collins Aerospace.

Collins Aerospace has signed an agreement with Draken Europe to install its Joint Secure Air combat training system (JSAS) for the latter’s Falcon 20 fleet.

Draken Europe, which acquired Cobham Aviation Services’ Falcon 20 fleet of training aircraft, will use JSAS to provide next-generation operational readiness training to the British Royal Navy and the British Royal Air Force (RAF).

The new training solution features aircraft-mounted JSAS pods and a ground station, developed in partnership with Leonardo DRS.

It supports secure, live, virtual and constructive (LVC), multi-domain collective training.

The system uses software-defined radio (SDR) hosting multiple waveforms to provide high capacity and multi-hop mesh networking.



Draken Europe CEO Paul Armstrong said: “We are incredibly excited to receive these highly advanced next-generation systems to enhance our training capabilities and improve interoperability with our military customers.

“Our continued investment in this area, together with our extensive operational experience, allows us to adapt and optimise our training efforts to reflect the ever-changing threat environment that our customers face in reality.”

Collins noted that the system will be modernised with a next-generation Tactical Combat Training System – Increment II (TCTS II) pods’ variant.

These pods enable fully encrypted interoperability with all coalition platforms across legacy P5 and future P6 Air Combat Manoeuvring Instrumentation waveforms.

In addition, the pods are based on Common Range Integrated Instrumentation System (CRIIS).

They will be cleared for flight on the Falcon 20 fleet, with first trials expected by the end of this year.

JSAS pods are already operational with the US Air Force and US Navy for training and analysis.

Collins Aerospace Integrated Solutions vice-president and general manager Heather Robertson said: “JSAS enables the warfighter to train and improve joint tactics, techniques and procedures in a secure environment against a peer adversary threat, unlike anything that has been seen in the past.”