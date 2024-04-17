This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.
Europe leads the world in the military land vehicle market, outstripping even the vibrant regions of North America and Asia-Pacific, as renewed impetus in armoured mobility and lethality procurement results from Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
Key among the military land vehicle market is the acquisition of main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, which, contrary to recent political option (in the UK at least) still have a role to play on the modern battlefield.
Elsewhere, in the naval domain the trio of members of the AUKUS security pact are each developing respective naval surface combatant programmes amid efforts to find commonality across their navies in terms of design, lethality, or information sharing.
Whether you are desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.
Also don’t miss out on the latest insight from our team on the US military’s efforts to integrate predictive maintenance methods to improve platform availability and readiness.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In addition, read through an exclusive interview with Honeywell Aerospace on its operations in the defence sector, and in particular its involvement with the F-35 fighter programme.
For all this and more, on sea and in the air, read on and follow the latest developments @DefenceTech_Mag.