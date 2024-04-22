Italy will implement changes to its contract for Common Anti-air Modular Missile Extended Range (CAMM-ER) systems.
On behalf of Italy, Joachim Sucker – director of Europe’s defence programme overseer, OCCAR – signed a second amendment of the CAMM-ER contract with Giovanni Soccodato, managing director of the Italian branch of Europe’s leading missile manufacturer, MBDA.
Under an ongoing ‘CAMM-ER contract’ originally granted on 28 November 2022, the Italian Army and Air Force will benefit from a short-range (SHORAD) air defence capability. This deal initiated the procurement of two different configurations: the Modular Advance Anti-air Systems (MAADS) for the air force, and ‘GRIFO’ for the army.
OCCAR built on this contract through the first amendment on 24 September 2023, which procured more missile systems, including telemetric missiles that can be fired on test ranges.
The latest contractual change will enable the development and implementation of new technical specifications that will “increase the operational capabilities” of CAMM-ER systems in the Italian Army. Specifically, it will adopt a new fire control unit that will improve the command and control (C2) capabilities of the GRIFO configuration.
The difference between MAADS and GRIFO is explained by the customisable nature of the missile.
When designing the CAMM family MBDA enabled the customer to make their own choice of different components. This led the Italian Army and Air Force to select different radars and C2 systems for their respective configurations.
GRIFO’s new fire control unit will replace a subsystem that was not manufactured by MBDA.
CAMM-ER is a popular system used across major European militaries. It is featured in the Polish Mala NAREW SHORAD system, which offers protection for both troops and facilities within the operational area, as well as five units operated by the UK Armed Forces, which is designated ‘Sky Sabre’.
Incorporating advanced technologies, CAMM-ER provides complete protection against all known and projected air targets.
It has an active RF seeker that provides true all-weather performance with clutter-rejection capabilities. There is no need for dedicated complex and high-cost fire control/illumination radars.
CAMM-ER offers land-based forces a highly effective and easily deployable, medium-range air defence system, as part of the Enhanced Modular Air Defence Solutions (EMADS), capable of operating as either a standalone unit or integrated within a battlespace network.
The use of third-party target information from the wider battlespace network allows the system to engage targets that are non-line-of-sight from the local launcher or sensors.