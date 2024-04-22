Artist’s rendition of MBDA’s CAMM-ER, or the Common Anti-air Modular Missile Extended Range missile, in flight. Credit: MBDA.

Italy will implement changes to its contract for Common Anti-air Modular Missile Extended Range (CAMM-ER) systems.

On behalf of Italy, Joachim Sucker – director of Europe’s defence programme overseer, OCCAR – signed a second amendment of the CAMM-ER contract with Giovanni Soccodato, managing director of the Italian branch of Europe’s leading missile manufacturer, MBDA.

Under an ongoing ‘CAMM-ER contract’ originally granted on 28 November 2022, the Italian Army and Air Force will benefit from a short-range (SHORAD) air defence capability. This deal initiated the procurement of two different configurations: the Modular Advance Anti-air Systems (MAADS) for the air force, and ‘GRIFO’ for the army.

OCCAR built on this contract through the first amendment on 24 September 2023, which procured more missile systems, including telemetric missiles that can be fired on test ranges.

The latest contractual change will enable the development and implementation of new technical specifications that will “increase the operational capabilities” of CAMM-ER systems in the Italian Army. Specifically, it will adopt a new fire control unit that will improve the command and control (C2) capabilities of the GRIFO configuration.

OCCAR executive administration director Joachim Sucker (left) and MBDA Italy managing director Giovanni Soccodato (right). Credit: OCCAR.

CAMM-ER missile

The difference between MAADS and GRIFO is explained by the customisable nature of the missile.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

When designing the CAMM family MBDA enabled the customer to make their own choice of different components. This led the Italian Army and Air Force to select different radars and C2 systems for their respective configurations.

GRIFO’s new fire control unit will replace a subsystem that was not manufactured by MBDA.

CAMM-ER is a popular system used across major European militaries. It is featured in the Polish Mala NAREW SHORAD system, which offers protection for both troops and facilities within the operational area, as well as five units operated by the UK Armed Forces, which is designated ‘Sky Sabre’.

Incorporating advanced technologies, CAMM-ER provides complete protection against all known and projected air targets.

It has an active RF seeker that provides true all-weather performance with clutter-rejection capabilities. There is no need for dedicated complex and high-cost fire control/illumination radars.

CAMM-ER offers land-based forces a highly effective and easily deployable, medium-range air defence system, as part of the Enhanced Modular Air Defence Solutions (EMADS), capable of operating as either a standalone unit or integrated within a battlespace network.

The use of third-party target information from the wider battlespace network allows the system to engage targets that are non-line-of-sight from the local launcher or sensors.