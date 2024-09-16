Formation of F-16s in delta formations over the North Sea. Image courtesy of Netherlands MoD.

Some 14 out of 18 F-16 fighter jets, provided by the Netherlands, are now in use at a European training centre in Romania, where the first group of Ukrainian pilots has commenced their theoretical training.

The pilots are being trained at Fetesti Air Base, a facility established under a coalition led by the Netherlands, Denmark, and the United States to bolster Ukraine’s air defence capabilities.

The Netherlands Ministry of Defence has confirmed that practical lessons for the Ukrainian pilots are expected to begin by the end of the year in a release from 13 September 2024. The F-16 coalition aims to enable these pilots to defend Ukraine against ongoing Russian attacks using the fighter jets, marking a significant step in strengthening Ukraine’s military.

The Ukrainian Air Force is sending experienced MiG-29 pilots to participate in the training The conversion programme for the F-16 is designed to be swift but thorough, providing both initial flight training and advanced operational skills.

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans expressed optimism about the progress. “It’s a great step forward that the first Ukrainian pilots have begun their training. The European F-16 training centre will provide them with a solid foundation to defend their country against Russia’s relentless aggression.”

This initiative forms part of a broader international effort to support Ukraine’s air defences. The Netherlands, Denmark, and the US are at the forefront of both the training programme and the provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. In addition to the 18 jets supplied for training, the Netherlands has pledged to deliver 24 aircraft to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces. Due to operational security, details surrounding these deliveries remain limited.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The establishment of the F-16 training programme has been months in the making. In June 2023, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced the training programme, initially targeting a summer start. While the timeline for full operational capability was uncertain, she and other defence officials remained committed to fast-tracking the project.

A Netherlands MoD release from 15 June 2023 outlined the key components, including the provision of a swift conversion course for Ukrainian pilots to operate the F-16, basic or “initial” flight training, and creating a final destination for F-16 training in an Eastern European Nato member state, likely referring to Fetesti Air Base in Romania where the current trading is being undertaken.

Upon the announcement in the Summer 2023, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, cautioned that it will take considerable time to build a Ukrainian air force capable of competing with Russia’s advanced aircraft, adding that the training was essential step toward fortifying Ukraine’s defences.