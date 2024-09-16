Some 14 out of 18 F-16 fighter jets, provided by the Netherlands, are now in use at a European training centre in Romania, where the first group of Ukrainian pilots has commenced their theoretical training.
The pilots are being trained at Fetesti Air Base, a facility established under a coalition led by the Netherlands, Denmark, and the United States to bolster Ukraine’s air defence capabilities.
The Netherlands Ministry of Defence has confirmed that practical lessons for the Ukrainian pilots are expected to begin by the end of the year in a release from 13 September 2024. The F-16 coalition aims to enable these pilots to defend Ukraine against ongoing Russian attacks using the fighter jets, marking a significant step in strengthening Ukraine’s military.
The Ukrainian Air Force is sending experienced MiG-29 pilots to participate in the training The conversion programme for the F-16 is designed to be swift but thorough, providing both initial flight training and advanced operational skills.
Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans expressed optimism about the progress. “It’s a great step forward that the first Ukrainian pilots have begun their training. The European F-16 training centre will provide them with a solid foundation to defend their country against Russia’s relentless aggression.”
This initiative forms part of a broader international effort to support Ukraine’s air defences. The Netherlands, Denmark, and the US are at the forefront of both the training programme and the provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. In addition to the 18 jets supplied for training, the Netherlands has pledged to deliver 24 aircraft to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces. Due to operational security, details surrounding these deliveries remain limited.
The establishment of the F-16 training programme has been months in the making. In June 2023, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced the training programme, initially targeting a summer start. While the timeline for full operational capability was uncertain, she and other defence officials remained committed to fast-tracking the project.
A Netherlands MoD release from 15 June 2023 outlined the key components, including the provision of a swift conversion course for Ukrainian pilots to operate the F-16, basic or “initial” flight training, and creating a final destination for F-16 training in an Eastern European Nato member state, likely referring to Fetesti Air Base in Romania where the current trading is being undertaken.
Upon the announcement in the Summer 2023, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, cautioned that it will take considerable time to build a Ukrainian air force capable of competing with Russia’s advanced aircraft, adding that the training was essential step toward fortifying Ukraine’s defences.