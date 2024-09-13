Sting Ray light torpedo firing. Image from BAE. ©Crown copyright 2024.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a £60.1m ($78.7m) contract to BAE Systems for the upgrade of the Royal Navy’s Sting Ray lightweight torpedo, announced 13 September 2024.

The contract, facilitated by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), marks the start of the four-year assessment phase of the Sting Ray Mid Life Upgrade (SRMLU) programme.

“This programme is an essential part of the daily mission that protects the nuclear deterrent and our undersea cables,” said Commodore Richard Harris, Deputy Director Weapons Operating Centre at DE&S.

The SRMLU contract will upgrade the current Mod 1 version of the Sting Ray lightweight torpedo to the Mod 2 version, incorporating new technologies to enhance its anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The next phase will involve the design and development of the Sting Ray Mod 2, building prototype weapons, and conducting in-water trials. The upgrade will introduce new features to enhance the torpedo’s performance against emerging threats, maintaining the status of the Sting Ray as an asset in anti-submarine warfare.

The UK’s international allies and AUKUS partners are exploring opportunities for interoperability in underwater self-defence capabilities, according to the MoD.

Scott Jamieson, Managing Director of BAE Systems’ Maritime Services, described the project as a significant endorsement of the company’s capabilities. “The Sting Ray torpedo remains at the heart of anti-submarine warfare,” he said, adding that the contract would help secure future technological advancements in underwater defence.

The Sting Ray torpedo, in service since the 1980s, is designed to counter fast, deep-diving submarines and quieter conventional submarines operating in coastal waters. The torpedo is used by the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force, with the latter selecting it as part of its future torpedo capability for Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft in November 2023, to sit alongside the US Navy Mk54 weapon.

Commodore Steve Bolton of the Royal Navy praised the upgrade, noting it would further enhance the already effective weapon. “We are taking what is already a very good Anti-Submarine Warfare weapon and turning it into the best in class,” he said.

The contract will support more than 100 jobs, including more than 80 engineering positions at BAE Systems’ site in Portsmouth and 20 manufacturing roles in Fife. It will also provide investment opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and high-tech suppliers within the UK supply chain.

Under the £230m, 6-year Torpedo Repair and Maintenance (TRAM) contract, awarded to BAE in January 2021, the Royal Navy’s inventory of Spearfish Heavyweight and Sting Ray Lightweight torpedoes is supported with services including technical repairs, provision of spares, stock management, logistics, and trial support.