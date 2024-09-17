F-35A is the conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) version of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF). Image courtesy of Darin Russell / Lockheed Martin.

Romania has secured US State Department approval for its first acquisition of F-35 fighter jets on 13 September 2024, at a cost of $7.2bn (32.2bn lei).

The agreement covers 32 F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Conventional Take Off and Landing (CTOL) aircraft and 33 Pratt & Whitney F135 engines.

Romania’s geographic position and proximity to the ongoing war in Ukraine puts a strong focus on the country’s role in Eastern European security. The F-35 aircraft, known for their advanced stealth and combat capabilities, will enhance Romania’s air defence and improve interoperability with Nato frameworks.

The acquisition of the 32 F-35 jets, the first order from a total of 48 fighters Romania is seeking to buy, is a key element of Romania’s broader efforts to upgrade its defence forces and contribute to regional stability. With the purchase, Romania continues to benefit from cooperation with the European Union and Nato, leveraging funding programs to support its defence modernisation efforts.

Romania’s parliament first voted in agreement for the purchase of 48 F-35 fighter jets for $6.5bn in October 2023, under parliamentary oversight that is inline with all major military purchases put forward by Romania’s Ministry of National Defence.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated that the deal includes additional receive secure communication systems, precision navigation technology, training, spare parts, and logistical assistance. Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, the aircraft manufacturer based in Fort Worth, Texas, will serve as the primary contractor.

Romania has increased its defence budget in recent years, to align more closely with Nato standards. Since 2023, defence spending has risen by 53%, and the country is projected to invest $46.3bn in defence between 2025 and 2029. This acquisition of F-35s fits into Romania’s overall military strategy, which also includes upgrading naval forces and purchasing new artillery systems for the army.

As a Nato member, Romania plays an important role in regional security, particularly given its proximity to the conflict in Ukraine. The addition of F-35 jets will enhance Romania’s defensive and offensive capabilities, allowing for greater cooperation and interoperability with other Nato forces.

The F-35s will add to Romania’s deterrence posture, including through the deployment of the jets’ advanced sensors, stealth technology, and superior air-to-air and air-to-ground combat abilities. Their introduction into the Romanian Air Force will significantly enhance the country’s readiness to confront potential threats in the region.

Economic benefits to Romania include the possibility of offset agreements, which could result in technology transfers, joint ventures, and local investments. Such deals are common in Romania’s military acquisitions, according to the DCSA, and are often negotiated separately as part of broader agreements between the purchasing country and the defence contractor.