In response to rising regional threats, Romania’s defence budget has surged. Source: Dragos Asaftei/Shutterstock

As geopolitical tensions continue to simmer in Eastern Europe, Romania emerges as a player in shaping the region’s defence landscape.

An analysis of Romania’s defence sector reveals a multifaceted approach, spanning budgetary surges, procurement strategies, and market dynamics.

In response to rising regional threats, Romania’s defence budget has surged, exceeding Nato targets and signalling a shift in priorities. According to GlobalData’s “Romania Defense Market 2024-2029” report, the country’s defence expenditure has surged by 53.3% since 2023, with a projected cumulative spend of $46.3bn (213.4bn lei) for 2025-2029. Notably, Romania consistently allocates over 3% of its GDP to defence spending, demonstrating a commitment to regional security.

A focus accompanies this surge in defence spending on modernisation efforts across all military branches. For the Romanian Army, investments are channelled towards replacing outdated equipment with modern platforms like the K9 Thunder artillery gun. Similarly, the Romanian Air Force prioritises the acquisition of aircraft such as the F-35A fighter jet, while the Navy focuses on modernising its naval vessels to enhance power projection capabilities in the Black Sea region.

Romania recently received US approval to acquire AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles. The decision to equip Romania’s F-16 fleet with these air-to-air missiles comes amid heightened security concerns in the region.

While defence spending is a cornerstone of Romania’s security strategy, the nation’s defence procurement ecosystem is equally important in enhancing its capabilities. From the Ministry of National Defense (MoND) to European funds and trade associations, Romania’s procurement processes are characterised by transparency, accountability, and collaboration.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The MoND is the primary contracting authority, overseeing procurement strategies and resource allocation to align with capability demands. Parliamentary approval is sought for significant programmes, ensuring transparency and oversight. Additionally, Romania leverages European funds such as the European Defense Fund (EDF) and Nato funding schemes to catalyse research, innovation, and industrial development. Romania offers surveillance for NATO forces.

Furthermore, EU directives and offset policies shape Romania’s defence market, fostering international cooperation and technology transfer. While political inertia and corruption persist, Romania remains committed to modernising its defence industry and bolstering its partnerships.