The two-day Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military domain (REAIM 2024) summit concluded in Seoul on 10 September 2024, drawing global attention to the growing significance of AI in military applications.
Co-hosted by South Korea, Kenya, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the UK, the event highlighted the crucial need for responsible AI deployment in defence.
With AI’s rapid evolution, the military sector stands at the forefront of technological transformation. While AI has the potential to accelerate decision-making and impact collateral damage, there are serious risks of poor judgment due to biased data or lack of oversight. This motivates much of the international dialogue convened at REAIM 2024..
In parallel, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is fast becoming a global leader in AI investments, particularly in defence and cloud technology, according to a GlobalData report. APAC’s position as a ‘powerhouse’ reflects its role in accelerating AI adoption, particularly for military use. Countries like Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand are investing strategically to foster AI-driven economies.
Tech giants are a significant driving force behind this investment wave. Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and NVIDIA have each announced large-scale investments in APAC, aimed at expanding cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities. These moves signal a broader realignment of the global tech landscape, with military applications becoming an integral aspect.
Microsoft has committed billions to boost AI and cloud infrastructure in Southeast Asia and Japan. Its investments include a $2.2bn initiative in Malaysia, aiming to establish an AI Centre of Excellence and enhance cybersecurity. In Indonesia, $1.7bn will be allocated to data centres and AI training, which aligns with the military’s growing reliance on AI for predictive analytics.
Amazon’s AWS has similarly announced substantial investments in APAC, amounting to $12.7bn in India by 2030. It also plans to develop a new infrastructure region in Taiwan by 2025. These investments will support advancements in generative AI, which could have military applications in training and bridging skill-gaps.
Google, not to be outdone, has increased its total investment in Singapore to $6.7bn with the completion of its fourth data centre. The company’s focus on hyperscale data infrastructure aims to enhance AI service delivery, a move that could strengthen military communications and operational efficiency in the region.
NVIDIA is also playing a pivotal role, partnering with Japan’s digital infrastructure providers and receiving a $740m boost from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry. This collaboration will foster generative AI development, which could support a range of military activities from simulation to real-time battlefield analytics. NVIDIA’s further $200m investment in Indonesia to build an AI Centre reinforces the military’s interest in AI for mission-critical functions.
Tejal Hartalkar, a Senior Analyst at GlobalData, commented, “The influx of AI and cloud investments in APAC signals more than a temporary boom. It is a significant realignment that could position the region at the forefront of AI innovation.”
“Countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are leveraging strategic investments to build AI-driven economies. The substantial backing from big techs aimed at accelerating cloud and AI adoption in APAC is a testament to the region’s capability to attract and execute large-scale technology projects,” continued Hartalkar.
Despite the opportunities, APAC still faces challenges. Disparities in AI readiness, inconsistent internet connectivity, and varying regulatory frameworks across the region hinder uniform growth. Nevertheless, countries are committed to overcoming these hurdles, ensuring that AI and cloud technology can serve both civilian and military purposes effectively.