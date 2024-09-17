Soldiers from Japan marching alongside an armoured vehicle at the Zentuji military base. Source: akiyoko/Shutterstock

Japan’s defence budget grew at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2020 to 2024 despite economic challenges.

A new “Japan Defense Market 2024-2029” report from GlobalData highlights Japan’s response to regional threats through military modernisation and international collaboration.

In the face of rising geopolitical tensions and a weakening Yen, Japan’s defence strategy remains unchanged. Its Ministry of Defense has requested a 17.2% increase in the 2024 budget.

According to a report from GlobalData titled “Japan Defense Market 2024-2029”, Japan’s defence spending has gone from $9.2bn (Y1.3trn) in 2020 to a projected $18.6bn in 2024. This growth shows the country’s need to modernise its military assets in response to threats from neighbouring nations such as North Korea and China.

Key insights from GlobalData’s report

The report “Japan Defense Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2024–29” analyses Japan’s defence strategy. The primary driver of this spending surge is Japan’s strained relations with regional powers, particularly China and North Korea. Ongoing disputes over the Kuril and Senkaku Islands and North Korea’s missile tests have prompted Japan to accelerate its defence modernisation efforts.

The focus of Japan’s defence strategy includes:

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Naval and aerial modernisation: Japan is actively enhancing its naval and aerial fleets through the procurement of platforms such as the Taigei-class submarines, Mogami-class frigates, and F-35A/B fighter jets. These acquisitions aim to bolster Japan’s deterrence capabilities and improve its ability to project power in regional conflicts.

Partnerships for next-generation aircraft: Japan’s collaboration with Italy and the UK under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) reflects a goal of minimising development costs while strengthening security ties beyond the United States. Japan fortifies its standing in international defence cooperation by engaging in such partnerships.

Economic challenges vs. defence priorities

Despite a challenging economic backdrop driven by a devaluating Yen, Japan has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring defence procurement plans remain unaffected. Akash Pratim Debbarma, Aerospace and Defence Analyst at GlobalData, notes that Japan’s defence planners have prioritised continuing key procurements, reflecting the importance of these assets in national security.

“Japanese policymakers are ensuring that scheduled procurements of critical assets such as the Taigei-class submarine, Mogami-class frigates, and F-35A/B aircraft are not impacted due to the current economic turmoil,” said Debbarma.

This prioritisation signals that Japan is looking beyond short-term financial constraints, focusing instead on the long-term stability and modernisation of its defence capabilities.

Implications for the industry

Japan’s expanding defence budget has several implications for the global aerospace and defence industry.

The surge in spending creates opportunities for defence contractors and suppliers involved in naval and aerial systems.

As Japan seeks to mitigate costs through partnerships like the GCAP, it opens doors for collaborative defence ventures with traditional allies such as the US and European partners.

With the ongoing development of North Korea’s missile programme and China’s assertiveness, Japan is likely to focus increasingly on procuring systems capable of long-range strikes. This trend indicates future investments in missile defence and offensive strike capabilities, adding new dimensions to Japan’s traditionally defensive posture.

Opinions and outlook

Japan’s historical stance as a non-nuclear nation continues to evolve in response to emerging security threats. Debbarma highlights the significance of missile defence systems like the US-developed Aegis Combat System, which Japan has deployed on its naval platforms to counter the growing threat from North Korea.

On September 3, 2024, the US State Department approved a $150m foreign military sale to Japan for technical support and updates to the AEGIS Combat Systems on its destroyers.

“As North Korean missiles continue to expand their range and disputes with an assertive China persist, Japanese policymakers will likely push for the procurement of weapons systems capable of conducting long-range strikes,” Debbarma explains.

The defence spending trajectory outlined in GlobalData indicates that Japan will continue prioritising modernisation and procurement to counter external threats. As Japan reinforces its missile defence capabilities and deepens international partnerships, the global defence industry benefits from new opportunities in cooperation and procurement.

As Japan navigates regional dynamics and economic challenges, its focus on modernising defence platforms, enhancing deterrence capabilities, and forging new international partnerships will have far-reaching impacts on the global defence industry.