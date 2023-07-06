A design image of the new facility being constructed at RAF Molesworth Source: Skanska.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), acting on behalf of the US Air Force, has awarded a £219m ($280m) contract to Skanska Black & Veatch, a joint venture, for European Infrastructure Consolidation (EIC) works at RAF Molesworth.

The project aims to deliver a new facility to support US Visiting Forces in Cambridgeshire, strengthening the enduring partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The contract includes designing and constructing a two-storey facility, supporting infrastructure and a warehouse. The project, funded by the US, is estimated to be completed by 2028. The construction will begin next year, with enabling works commencing in the spring.

Brig Gen Kale, Commander of the US Air Force Civil Engineer Center, expressed his satisfaction with the project: “This project marks yet another step forward in the enduring partnership between the United States and its NATO ally and partner, the United Kingdom. Working with DIO and its suppliers, the US Air Force remains eager to bring this facility to its successful completion.”

Rick Kaiser, President of Black & Veatch’s Federal Segment, highlighted the project’s focus on sustainability and resiliency, aligning with DIO’s goals. “This effort focuses on both sustainability and resiliency, two key aspects of advancing DIO’s efforts.

Our experience and track record working with US and other government clients allows us to understand their goals and deliver the infrastructure needed to advance those goals.”

The UK DIO has worked on a variety of restoration or maintenance projects. Some include a runway restoration project at RAF Valley, Typhoon facilities at RAF Lossiemouth, and a A400 Atlas aircraft maintenance facility at at Royal Air Force (RAF) Brize Norton.

As construction commences next year, the project is expected to enhance facilities and support for US Visiting Forces, reflecting the ongoing collaboration and mutual commitment between the two nations.

The UK DIO also went to Vivo to support US visiting forces in June 2022 with asset and facilities management services contracts as part of the contract awarded by the UK MOD, the building and facilities at RAF Molesworth were included in this contract, amongst others.