Poland is contemplating the acquisition of heavy-lift helicopters to bolster its armed forces’ capabilities with Boeing‘s CH-47F Chinook, Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said.
In an interview with local news site Portal Obronny, the minister highlighted the Chinook’s capabilities. He did not specify the number of helicopters that might be purchased.
Kosiniak-Kamysz was quoted by the local news site as saying: “I believe that [the Polish military] also needs larger helicopters which could provide efficient support by transporting ‘big bags,’ or soldiers, into locations that are difficult to access.
“I have not talked about it anywhere else, but, at the ministry, we are thinking about it because … we need such gear.”
The CH-47F Block II, the latest version of the Chinook, is a heavy-lift tandem rotor helicopter.
It offers enhanced lift and range, making it suitable for a variety of missions, including cargo and troop transport, search and rescue, and disaster relief.
Powered by two Honeywell T55-GA-714A engines, each delivering 4,777 shp, CH-47F Block II can achieve a maximum speed of 315km/h and carry more than 9,500kg of payload.
The cargo area measures 42m³, enabling the transport of up to 50 troops or two HMMWVs.
The Polish forces plan to deploy these helicopters in military operations and to aid in disaster relief efforts, as suggested by Kosiniak-Kamysz.
This consideration follows last month’s severe floods in Poland’s south-western regions, which necessitated the deployment of about 14,000 soldiers in response.
If Warsaw proceeds with the purchase, this would mark another contract for Boeing.
In August 2024, the US State Department approved a foreign military sale to provide Poland’s Armed Forces with 96 AH-64E Apache helicopters.
This purchase was initially proposed by the US and Poland in September of 2023.